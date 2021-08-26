Empire Live in Albany to open with Cold War Kids

Albany’s new concert hall is set to go live on Thursday with a performance by Cold War Kids.

The venue at 93 North Pearl St., called Empire Live, is run by the same team that ran the now closed Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park. It has two performance spaces; one with a capacity of 1000 people and the other with a capacity of 400 people, the latter being called Empire Underground.

The building, owned by Redburn Development, is the former home of the Capital Repertory Theater. However, over the past year or so, the space has been transformed into a more rock and roll venue, with a Cap Rep sign on the outside of the building being one of the few remaining clues that the building once featured drama and musicals.

The seats in the theater were emptied and new sound and lighting systems were installed, as well as a new stage. Two bars, which were longtime fixtures at Upstate, have been refurbished and installed next to each other.

The Thursday concert is a smooth opening for the venue, according to Ted Etoll, who co-owns it with Stan Levinstone. Etoll spoke to The Gazette earlier this week about the new venue and what it took to open the doors.

We were supposed to be in that space in August 2020. That didn’t happen because of the pandemic, Etoll said.

Even when they were able to move in and start construction late last year, there were labor shortages and other issues that delayed their originally scheduled opening in June 2021. They had scheduled a few shows for Empire Underground earlier this summer, which they performed on the road to The Hollow instead. Empire Underground remains under construction, with the next show slated for September 12.

Despite the challenges, Etoll believes the new location will be a million times better than Clifton Park.

It’s something downtown Albany has been coveting, Etoll said. He was approached by Jeff Buell in Redburn with the idea of ​​moving to Albany over two years ago. According to Etoll, Buell’s idea was to create an entertainment district in downtown Albany.

The reason they drew us here was because they wanted us to be the center of their entertainment district that they plan to create, Etoll said.

Etoll was also drawn to the neighborhood because of Buells’ plan to have 800 apartments within walking distance of the neighborhood, most of which have already been built and / or renovated. There will also be a synergy between bars, restaurants and concert halls along North Pearl Street, something that Upstate Concert Hall lacked, according to Etoll.

When it comes to music, Empire Live and Empire Underground will feature the same caliber of shows as Upstate, including artists like Skillet, Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose and others.

Even as construction draws to a close and Etoll prepares for the smooth opening, he anticipates the challenges ahead.

All the shows were running phenomenally until the pandemic hit. I mean, people got mass enthusiasm for concerts again, Etoll said. It’s the end of summer, it’s the heatwave of summer and. . . everyone broke, everyone in transition. . . it’s still a tractor, but now associate it with the pandemic and remember we were still competing with PSPC; were still competing with the track.

Following the main concert presenters, Empire Live will require attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance. Masks will also be compulsory.

The protocols we have implemented have mirrored all of the big companies that are in our business and our protocols are what they will likely be all over the planet in the future, Etoll said.

The Cold War Kids Thursday show begins at 8 p.m. ET. Indie rockers including Nathan Willett, Matt Maust, David Quon, Matthew Schwartz and Joe Plummer have become staples of the alternative music scene. Known for songs like First, Hang Me Up to Dry, and Love Is Mystical, the band are set to release the New Age Norms 3 album, a sequel to New Age Norms 2 from the 2020s.

Tickets for the show at Empire Live at $ 28. For more information, visit empirelivealbany.com.

