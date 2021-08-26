Witness to greatness: Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl

Can I make a modest proposal for the Hollywood Bowl? How about asking an artist in Los Angeles to create some sort of homage to a bag of Cheetos?

It was that salty, fatty and cheesy snack from 16 summers ago that has proven to be a real marker for the remarkable concerts that took place in the amphitheater this summer. At the time, the picnickers in a box near me put the Cheetos down and forgot the bag because they listen to a young conductor with curly hair that no one knew.

This concert ended with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony performed with remarkable enthusiasm. The head that led him is now turning gray, and on Tuesday night he returned to the Bowl Symphony with his Los Angeles Philharmonic, as he will again on Thursday. Gustavo Dudamels Tchaikovsky inevitably deepened and matured. The performance was at a level that only three other (and all older) current musical directors could, for my money, reach in Tchaikovskis Fifth with their enviable orchestras: Kirill Petrenko and his Berlin Philharmonic, Valery Gergiev and his Mariinsky and Semyon orchestra Bychkov and his Czech Philharmonic.

But Dudamel did that at the Bowl.

The Bowl is different this summer from previous ones, the obvious reason being the pandemic. When the LA Phil season began in July, we were thrilled to have an orchestra playing together like an orchestra could. We were delighted to throw away our masks, have a picnic and get together. There was a feeling of triumph. But there were also new feelings of purpose. Music mattered. The Bowl wasn’t just for partying.

There was more. A fine-tuned audio system now conveys, in the authentic and gloriously immersive way that truly exceptional sound can, real musical feel and substance. There seems to be a shared feeling that we are all in to something important, in our time, together.

People came to picnic once again, and it’s a Bowl fun not to be denied. But over the years, it has become the main focus of too many people. The orchestra was in the background. Indeed, many musicians and music lovers have come to find the Bowl unpleasant.

We’ve gone back to masks at the Bowl, except actively eating or drinking (although it still takes a little effort to achieve smooth compliance). We can still enjoy a picnic. But we have found the balance. I can’t say for sure that somewhere in the big bowl there wasn’t somewhere awkwardly munching some Cheetos somewhere on Tuesday as the horn played Tchaikovsky’s famous painful solo in the second movement with the silky butter from the best French pastries. But I can’t imagine it. My predecessor, Martin Bernheimer, loved documenting the clicking of wine bottles rolling down the aisles at every Bowl concert. I haven’t noticed any all summer.

What there was, however, were people clapping between movements of the symphony, and at one point in the first movement at a sudden fortissimo. There were downright cheers after the first movement of Arturo Mrquez’s Violin Concerto, which premiered in the first half of the concert. This is exactly proof that the Bowl counts now as it hasn’t in decades.

The old haughty taboo against applause between movements is long gone. These days, cheering every time is most often greeted as a sign of new essential audiences. When enthusiastic new audiences listen as intently as everyone else, there is hope for the future of an evolving art form.

Composer Arturo Marquez takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Mrquez’s new concerto, Fandango, commissioned by the LA Phil and written for violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, is substantial. It is based on the Mexican fandango that Mrquez grew up with in Sonora. Her instrument is the violin, and her father was a mariachi violinist. But Mrquez’s aim in the concerto was to use his folklore and dance roots in a formal classical way, taking European composers such as Manuel de Falla and Isaac Albniz as examples.

The result is a perhaps too conventional concerto that adapts rather than transforms itself. Mrquez is not a Villa-Lobos, with whose Bachianas Brasileiras Prelude No. 4, Brazilian-ized Bach, Dudamel opened the program with delight. But Mrquez has the elusive popular touch that made his Danzn No. 2 a hit and a special favorite of Dudamels YOLA.

In Mrquez’s concerto, he allows Meyers to revel in his virtuosity. He writes melodies that sound old and worth keeping. The dance rhythms do what they’re supposed to, smacking your feet and shivering your nerves. The orchestra is well used. If the score lacks originality, it will never disappoint the listener in nearly 35 minutes. This could well translate into a dance-focused concerto having legs.

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, August 24. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

When Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony was new, it seemed to the sophisticated to have much less interest than Mrquez’s concerto. Like Beethovens Fifth, it has a pattern of fate and like that fifth of all straights, it ends in a triumph over adversity. Except the triumph here is awe-inspiring, which can be a dangerous thing.

Sixteen years ago, Dudamel made a meal of all that was good, bad, insignificant. He was young. He was brilliant. He made it live, breathe music. He has since turned to Tchaikovsky on several occasions, and the Firth has remained alive, breathing music for him on Tuesday, but not on an individual level.

Showing patience on pathos, grandeur on ephemeral urgency, Dudamel now performs a great sweep. He’s barely above treating a climax like a ball to hit out of the park (hence the cheer section of the first movement), but it’s all put in context. He lets Tchaikovsky cry and triumph, but within Chekhovian limits. What is, is and we must learn to let it be. A dead seagull is a sad sight, but we have to take it for no more and no less than that.

There were such moments after moments in this beautifully performed, elegant but thrilling performance. The waltzes of the third movement did not resemble Viennese women at the ball, but Russians skating on a frozen lake. The angst of the first movement was neither subdued nor unleashed, just life doing what it does to all of us. The Finale, fueled by swagger and well-being, sounded good on the surface without necessarily being, in the best Russian way, more than superficially convincing. Every next day, Chekhov was an expert at reminding us, has something up his sleeve, just like the many unknowns faced every night at the Bowl, which now included the possibility of Cheeto-proof greatness.