Cartier celebrates rebellion in West Hollywood with New Clash [Un]Limited capsule

Last night, Cartier prepared their Clash [Un]Limited and Clash de Cartier collections with an immersive exhibition designed by New York-based collaborative practice Snarkitecture, founded by Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen. The Multi-Room Clash [Un]The limited installation, which showcases a soundscape of musician and artist Finneas, hosts Cartier’s provocative new collection of limited-edition jewelry and watches, which defy all conventions of traditional design while displaying exceptional craftsmanship. Mark. The evening hosted distinguished guests such as Lily Collins, Clash [Unlimited]Global Ambassador, as well as Dan Levy, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Ella Balinska, Ashe, Gracie Abrams, Benny Blanco, Claudia Sulewski and photographer Renell Medrano, who photographed the aforementioned collection with Finneas as a muse. In addition to enjoying a private tour of the sensory installation, participants celebrated the launch of the capsule, a rebellion and reinvention of Clash de Cartier which includes pieces of fine jewelry like a reversible necklace in white gold, onyx and diamonds and a rose gold mesh-and-diamond mitten watch. All the evenings were influenced by the beauty of Cartier’s creative vision. Guests circulated on a rooftop in West Hollywood, followed by an intimate dinner by Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, who used the brand’s minimalist and naturalistic designs as inspiration for the menu. The dessert was also served with a jewelry-inspired twist, as Chef Chris Ford concocted equally chic and flavorful dark chocolate picot domes filled with matte silver mini macaroons. As the guests waved, they were rocked by Finneas himself, who gave a special musical performance. For me, Clash represented the opportunity to redefine and rediscover what touches me most in art, he said of the collection and its exhibition, open to the public until September 1. In creating this piece, my intention was to create something that flowed seamlessly between the different soundscapes that have inspired me the most throughout my life. Want more culture?Register nowto receive the Cultured newsletter, a bi-weekly guide to what’s new and next steps in art, architecture, design and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.culturedmag.com/cartier-celebrates-rebellion-in-west-hollywood-with-new-clash-unlimited-capsule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos