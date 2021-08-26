Quentin Tarantino develops the “Hollywood” epic in an unprecedented form





Earlier this summer, a novelization of Quentin Tarantinos’ 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released. I don’t know how ubiquitous novels are these days. When I was a kid, I devoured them. I lived in the middle of nowhere and seeing a movie on the big screen was not that easy. Often the book version was the only way for me to experience the story and the characters of a movie. Otherwise, it had been a long time since I had read a book based on a movie. Tarantino wrote this himself and it caught my eye. Rather than being an entirely faithful narrative, it expands the story and explores new angles of certain themes that it has only been able to touch on. It’s a rich experience even if at times it amplifies some of Tarantino’s worst impulses. Since it came out of Hollywood two July ago, I’ve seen it a dozen times. The film has become a personal favorite; something that I turn on when I feel blue. There is something about watching Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate innocently basking in her stardom or seeing Brad Pitts Cliff Booth strolling the sunny streets of Los Angeles that immediately lights up my mood. Of course, the climax is ultra-violent, but even that creates a fairytale world where Tate and Leonardo DiCaprios live Rick Dalton gets a chance to star in Pol Pol Polanski’s new film. I’m saying all this to warn you that I had a hard time separating the film from the book. I see him as Tarantino riffing on a story I already love. It’s hard to say that you should take the novel as a late summer quick read, unless you’ve seen the movie before. Moreover, it is difficult for me to talk about the book without talking explicitly about the film. So watch the movie, then read the book. Both are great fun as the season turns into a dusty, dry memory and you have a weekend left before the fall activities start. The book is not really an adaptation. The wild climax is eliminated quickly in a flash-forward from the start. The scene parameters are completely changed. Kurt Russell’s narration is gone. We also learn more about the characters and sometimes it looks like Tarantino exorcising material that he had to edit from his movie. Or the book proves why he wasn’t in the movie after all. We learn too much about Booth, his war exploits, whether or not he killed his wife. The vagueness helped define this role. The mystery is gone. I also hadn’t believed that Cliff would spend his free time watching foreign films. It just seemed like an excuse for Tarantino to riff on his opinions on the artistic cinema of the time. Honestly, this comment is more interesting to me than most of what I’ve read, but it doesn’t quite fit the character at all. It’s Tarantino speaking; it is not character development. But what we are learning about Dalton helps with the larger themes of the story. Regret hangs over him in a bigger way here. He thinks a lot about the luck (good and bad) that has defined his career. About missed opportunities and the role of his drinking. His fate may still await him with spaghetti westerns in Europe, but Dalton is distressed by everything that has happened so far. We are learning about Sharon Tate, ”as Tarantino describes it. About his trip to Hollywood and his sudden rise, the problems of his marriage to Polanski. Many have criticized Tarantino for not giving Robbie much. I disagreed largely because his role was visual; it was about witnessing the good life she had, making the tragedy we know happened to her (but is avoided in the film) more unbearable. Tarantino uses devices of internal monologues, of narration which allows to envision the future which are not tools available in the cinema. To that extent, I walked away from the book thinking that his first crack as a pure writer had largely worked. He has fun with his writing, and the feeling is contagious. It still fits the format, but the ability to dig into a minor point and find a larger truth seems well suited to the format. It is indulgent. Her real stepfather is a minor character, and the book world exists with references to the filmmaker himself. A few descriptions of the female body would have earned the film an NC-17 rating and seem largely unnecessary except for the shock value. Tarantino has said on several occasions that he intends to make only 10 films. Hollywood is his ninth. He tells interviewers that the final story, whatever it is, will be kind of a coda. Smaller, more intimate. Hollywood is Tarantinosepic, a giant who overlooks even his larger-than-life filmography and is his most emotional work. Back in the days when I feel gloomy about the future of cinema, I also feel like this could be the last big movie experience. A celebration of the possibility of Hollywood and how movies create an alternate world in this dark theater that’s better than the one outside. If theaters die, I’m glad Tarantino was able to send them with a tribute that blows up the doors of the place. But the book is nice and gives the movie a nice compliment. If Tarantino leaves directing and, as a novelist, writes something as interesting as any of his minor films, he will retain his legendary status. In real life, JamesOwen is a lawyer and executive director of the Renew Missouri energy policy group. He created / wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001 to 2007 before becoming an on-air film critic for KY3, NBC’s Springfield affiliate. He was named one of the Top 20 Artists Under 30 by the Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.

