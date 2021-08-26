Candyman’s sequel is bloody, ambitious, and sprawling

The original from 1992 fellow film, my favorite horror film of this decade, is about an intruder. Helen Lyle (played by Virginia Madsen), a courageous white graduate student who researches urban legends in Chicago, is drawn to the ramshackle projects of Cabrini-Green, where she learns of the existence of a monster named Candyman: a vengeful black ghost that appears if you say his name five times while looking at himself in a mirror. The film becomes a tale of seduction and fascination. Helen’s academic interest evolves into something more personal and obsessive, until her need to understand a world that is not hers ultimately destroys her.

A slasher movie full of gore but rich in metaphors, the original is also about storytelling that falls into the horror genre. The Candyman, played by Tony Todd, is a towering figure, a grandiose Dracula with hooked hands whose rib cage is filled with bees. But the legend that surrounds it, and its tragic backstory, is what gives it its power, and director Nia DaCosta focuses on that notion for her sequel, also titled fellow. The new film, released on Friday, works as a follow-up but also as an attempt to brush up on the myth of the first film and broaden its perspective.

DaCostas’ bold and elegant work is brimming with ideas. It tries to pay homage to the Bernard Roses original, to approach it from different angles and to criticize it, all in 91 minutes. DaCosta, who co-wrote the film with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, has made an exciting debut with his thriller Little wood and already working on a marvel movie. Her talent is obvious: she packs fellows running time with expertly staged decors and is admirably indifferent to making a simple retread. But as it reaches its bloody conclusion, this film drowns in its own innovation, losing sight of its most intriguing concepts in favor of more familiar bloody shocks.

The protagonist of DaCostas fellow is also kind of an intruder: Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a visual artist who is also obsessed with the myth of the hooked-hand killer Cabrini-Greens. He lives in the gentrified district built at the top of the projects now demolished with his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), art gallery director who encourages him to find new sources of inspiration for his work. Like Helen Lyle before him, he’s drawn to the Candyman, but this time the film’s tension doesn’t come from a clash between academia and grim reality.

Universal Pictures / MGM

Instead, Anthony’s fascination turns into a sort of appropriation, as he transforms Candyman’s stories into a series of spooky works of art that evoke the trauma suffered by black men for generations. . One of the rooms is a hinged mirror that opens to reveal a cavernous room filled with trash, graffiti and nightmarish images. It’s a nod to one of the original film’s most disturbing scenes, in which Helen discovers a makeshift sanctuary built in an abandoned Cabrini-Green house. DaCosta gives the benchmark an artistic, smooth sheen, turning it into a clever commentary on how stories are remade and polished over time.

Unlike Helen, Anthony is black, but he also doesn’t feel out of place in the neighborhood, and his unease at his perceived inauthenticity is evident. He’s not from Cabrini-Green, he admits that she only lives in a modern, chic skyscraper built from its ashes. He is startled when an art critic points out to him that artists are the original force behind gentrification, encouraged by cities to settle in bad neighborhoods and make them cool and attractive. DaCosta emphasizes Chicago’s changing landscape as much as it can from the original films opening credits show the city from the point of view of a camera flying above, but DaCosta represents Chicago from below, gliding through its streets and gazing at the skyscrapers.

Anthony’s growing artistic success based on the legend of Candyman, of course, ends up summoning the Candyman himself, and plenty of inventive murder sequences involving mirrors are sprinkled throughout the film. But narratively speaking, I was most drawn to Anthony’s guilt for telling a story that was not his own, and the unsettling way the (mostly white) arts community had told him. embraces like the lively flavor of the month. In the original version fellow, the vengeful spirit reappears as Helen discredits her existence with her research; Anthony’s glib art looks like an echo of the same idea.

But then fellow begins to probe many other great concepts, mainly the idea that numerous The Candymen exist, each representing a black man aggrieved by society at some point in history. Anthony’s pieces are titled Say His Name, a reference to the Candymans invocation ritual, but also an invocation loaded with the contemporary meaning of this phrase. The film simply doesn’t have enough time to offer more than commentary on police brutality and institutional neglect while trying to focus on the original film’s thorny allegory and Anthony’s artistic issues.

In the final and tragic act of the first fellow, Todd plays the character as a The Phantom of the Operavillainous esque, both horrible and in love. But in the DaCostas movie, Anthony begins to transform into a creature himself, a script choice that only serves to sideline the film’s protagonist as he becomes more zombified. At the end of this new fellow, there is little personal investment left for the audience, just a miasma of provocative thoughts that fail to blend into something bigger. The film has enough visual panache to make it an engaging watch, but it struggles to live up to the boldness of its deeper ideas.