Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County





The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn vaughanperforms magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, August 26 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657. José Villarealperforms at 6 p.m. on Friday August 27 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free. The Mysto magic show will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday August 27 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. One-day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. The AstroFriday series at San Juan College continues with a presentation of “The Sky Tonight” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27 in the Connie Gotsch Yard on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The program includes a tour of the constellations and planets Jupiter and Saturn, and will be complemented by live telescope observations. To free. Call 505-566-3361. Julie & the Boyz will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 27 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday August 28 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday August 28 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The First Farmington Jazz Festival will be held at 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 28 on the lawn outside the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The event features a longest note competition and music from the San Juan Jazz Society Combo, Broke with Expensive Taste and Julie Keefe with Robert Muller, Brade Goode and Rico Jones. To free. Call 505-320-5084. The summer terrace concert series continues with a performance by Ga Greine at 6 p.m. on Saturday August 28 on the lawn behind the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174. Servero and Groupo Fuego takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day are $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. An after party for the Farmington Jazz Festival featuring a jazz jam with festival artists takes place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568. Robert websteroccurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday August 29 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. To free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit vinsofthesanjuan.com. Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 30 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. A virtual conference by Stephen Leksonon “Millennium on the Meridian: Tracking the History of the Ancient Southwest” premieres at 6 p.m. Monday, August 30 on Zoom and Facebook. The event is presented by a Conservatory of Culture of Chaco and can be followed on its Facebook page. To join the Zoom meeting, click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88999067609?pwd=d2ZjOExCRXdkWFdHTnRmdGxsVGlaUT09. The meeting ID is 889 9906 7609 and the passcode is 936151. Call 505-334-6174. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. Quiz night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568. José Villarealperforms at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2021/08/25/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-san-juan-county/5579946001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos