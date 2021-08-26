Mandy Patinkin Confirms ‘Princess Bride’ Rumor Behind Iconic Scene – The Hollywood Reporter





The princess to marry is filled with so many quotes and lines and moments, but perhaps no more than Mandy Patinkin’s beloved “You Killed My Dad…” scene. And yesterday the actor confirmed his personal story by playing this moment from Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy comedy classic. The scene is the culmination of Patinkin’s Spanish swordsman character’s quest to take on the six-fingered man (Christopher Guest) who murdered his father, while uttering the promised lines: “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die. “ TikTok user Amanda webb (@alaska_webb) posted a video about the importance of the scene to her after losing her father, and wondered if Patinkin was thinking of her own father – who died of cancer before filming the scene – during it. tearful moment when Inigo Montoya said to the six-fingered man, “I want my father back, son of a bitch.” Webb noted that she didn’t expect the video to reach the actor. But thousands of users tagged Patinkin’s account, and the actor watched the video and posted his own reaction on Tuesday. “First of all, your dad takes care of you,” Patinkin said. “Second, it’s true. 100 percent true. I went out to this castle [set on the film] and I walked around, and I kept talking to my dad. And I said, ‘Daddy, I’m going to have this guy.’ From the minute I read the script, I knew. I said to [my wife] Kath, I said, ‘I’m going to do this part because, in my mind, if I have this six-fingered guy, it means I killed the cancer that killed my dad, and I can visit. to my father.’ “ Then Patinkin started choking in the video and added, “I went and performed this scene with Chris and then I went back over there and talked to my dad. So you can talk to your dad whenever you want, wherever you want. You can watch the video below. @mandypatinktok @alaska_webb thank you for finding us and sharing this! Sending great love and light to you and yours. More in comments. #mourning #Cancer #dads original sound – Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn G As for Patinkin, the winner of an Emmy Country the actor is currently in the Paramount + series The good fight.

