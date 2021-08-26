Snoop Dogg’s bobblehead stolen from Richboro and Chester County stores

He is around 3 feet tall and is an international hip hop superstar.

Oh, and he’s got a bobblehead with his designer sunglasses on. And he disappeared.

Northampton and Chester County Police are looking for people who took off with a big Snoop Dogg bobblehead.

Northampton Police said on Wednesday a man took off with a 3-foot tall bobblehead from famed Acmein rapper Richboro last month.

According to Detective Sgt. Steven Heath. The theft had recently been reported.

Apparently once the promotion was over they were going to be auctioned off and that money was supposed to be donated, Heath said. He didn’t know where the money was going to be given.

Similar thefts have been reported in West Goshen and Caln townships in Chester County in recent weeks. Heath said investigators have determined that the person behind Caln’s robbery is not the same person who stole the Richboro Acme.

Police had not yet determined whether the person involved in the West Goshen robbery was the same as the person who robbed the local Acme on Wednesday.

In Northampton, the man who stole the bobblehead, dressed in a blue shirt and beige shorts, walked into the Acme and roamed the store for about half an hour before leaving with the oversized bobblehead of the rapper.

He picks it up and walks out the door in a cart, ”Heath said.

The detective sergeant said it was brazen enough theft for the man to take such a large item from his cart. The published photo of the theft shows the man had only the bobblehead version of Snoop Dogg in his cart and nothing else.