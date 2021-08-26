Hollywood residents and commissioners discuss and debate proposed tower project





HOLLYWOOD, Florida A new skyscraper is in the works in Hollywood, but not everyone agrees with the project. The tower would be seven times taller than the current code allows, but since it would be built on public land, it would be exempt from the rules. Hollywood city commissioners met on Wednesday to vote on the proposed 365-foot oceanfront tower that would be built on land owned by taxpayers. That would only happen if Commissioners said yes to a 99-year deal with the Miami-based developer Related Group. It is a difficult problem for residents, said District 1 Commissioner Caryl Shuham. Despite the challenges, I look on the positive side. Hollywood commissioners discuss a potential waterfront tower project. (WPLG) The four-acre parcel of land at 1301 South Ocean Drive is currently valued at $ 35 million. If the deal between the city and the developer goes ahead, Related Group will need to build a new park and community center next to the condo tower, which would replace Harry Berry Park and the Hollywood Beach Culture and Community Center. A d Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said the additions would give the city a much needed economic boost. I certainly like the position we find ourselves in right now with the direction this is taking, and of course the next steps being continued negotiations and continued community outreach, Levy said. Some residents are in favor of the tower. Yes, that’s a good idea, said Tony Filosa, a Hollywood resident. Other residents, however, told Local 10 News they were against the change in ownership that would house more than 200 units, which are expected to sell for between $ 1 million and $ 2.1 million. We have enough buildings around and I don’t think we need to remove anything from this area, said Jorge Moreno, a Hollywood resident. The related group made their presentation on Wednesday, after which commissioners began to listen to comments from the public. A final vote will not take place for at least several months and possibly up to a year.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/08/25/hollywood-residents-commissions-discuss-and-debate-proposed-tower-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos