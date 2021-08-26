The new movie “Together” asks: How do you quarantine someone you can’t stand?





The new cinema “Together” begins on March 24, 2020, the first full day of COVID-19 lockdown in London. A couple, played by Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, prepare to quarantine themselves with their young son. They have provisions, an abundance of toilet paper and just about anything they could possibly need. But there is a glaring problem: the two cannot stand each other. The dramatic comedy follows this incompatible couple as they must negotiate with each other and suffer losses that come with the pandemic. The film hits theaters on Friday. Writer Dennis Kelly says creating the film was a bit of exercising your own pandemic ghosts and visualizing a shared human experience as devastating as the virus. Plus, writing is like therapy, he says. Kelly didn’t expect to write about the coronavirus lockdown, it just happened, he says. He also didn’t know if his script would be for theater, television or film given that Kelly is doing all three. Ultimately, he’s happy audiences are discovering his art and the intimacy of the plot on the big screen. Kind of more personal moments, I think you must have been close to that, he said. The screenwriter says he didn’t give any thought to how the film will be viewed in the years to come when he wrote Together. Aspects of the pandemic changed rapidly during writing and filming, Kelly says, which made him anxious at first to release the film quickly.

But he came to understand that the more time passes since the start of the pandemic, the more strangely [and] most relevant [the movie] becomes because it somehow documents those early days, he says. And we forgot them. People in the UK at Kellys have forgotten how intense the initial measures to curb the spread were, he says, such as social distancing as far as possible by walking down the street. There’s a whole bunch of things we don’t do now that we did then, he says. This is important to remember because there is a lot of processing to be done. Ensemble reminds the public how unprepared the world was for the looming COVID-19 tragedy. At the onset of the pandemics, Kelly says he was frustrated with the superfluous middle class positivity to navigate the crisis as so many working class people struggled to keep society running. People who couldn’t work remotely were risking their lives all the time because they had to. It was their job, he said. A reconsideration and new appreciation of the working class is a theme woven throughout the film. Kelly, who comes from a working-class background, says he left school when he was young and started working in supermarkets. He took to writing and was very lucky it stayed, he says. But during the pandemic, he says his work as a writer seemed pointless to him. He thought the world was on the brink of a workers’ revolution. But soon enough, the congratulations and cheers from the workers faded and life returned to normal, much to his dismay, he says. Sharon Horgan stars in “Together”, a Bleecker Street release. (Photo by Peter Mountain) During the lockdown, the couple in Ensemble reassess what matters about their relationships, especially with each other, as the two remain stuck under the same roof. They are also rethinking compatibility by re-examining their core values. For Kelly, these moments correlate directly with the anger over politics in the UK and the US. We’re coming to a point where we no longer see the other side as quite human, he says. One person in the couple is conservative; the other is a Bernie Sanders, Kelly explains. They are the exact opposite, but that’s the point. He wanted to write how they could find a way to overcome their mutual reluctance to be together. Republicans are not leaving. Democrats are not leaving. It just won’t happen, Kelly said. So we have to find a way to try to communicate with each other and talk with each other. Emiko Tamagawa produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Chris Bentley. Serena McMahon adapted it for the web.

