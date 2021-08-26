Bay Area honors longtime Oakland Symphony conductor Michael Morgan











The Bay Area arts and culture community mourns the news that Michael Morgan, longtime music director and conductor of the Oakland Symphony, died last Friday at the age of 63. This fall would have been Morgan’s 30th birthday at the helm of the orchestra. Over the course of his career, Morgan has influenced countless local musicians who have performed under his direction, as well as the wider Oakland community. He is remembered for his cheerful laughter, his passion for music education and his commitment to social justice. It’s a terribly sad time for everyone in the Oakland Symphony family. We have lost our father guide, said Executive Director Mieko Hatano. Earlier last week, the Oakland Symphony announced that Morgan was to step down from directing Summer scene free concerts in Brooklyn Basin because he had been hospitalized with an infection. Morgan had undergone a kidney transplant in May. In his place, guest conductor John Kendall Bailey opened the inaugural performance. Maestro Morgan has, however, made several recent public appearances, most notably as guest conductor of the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall on July 23 and at the Bear Valley Music Festival on July 29 and August 1.

We are honored to have had this experience, wrote the board of directors of the Bear Valley Music Festival in a declaration Michael has left an indelible mark on Bear Valley forever and will be sorely missed. Oaklandside had the opportunity to speak with Morgan earlier this year about Oakland Symphonys’ work in promoting social justice and amplifying diverse voices through its programming. He saw his work as a way to bring people from all walks of life together in a space where people of color were often excluded. A wave of heartfelt posts about Morgans influence and impact have flooded social media over the past few days. Here are a few. Pull Quote: Michael had a shrill, loud, chirping laughter that erupted frequently in a conversation, sometimes at unpredictable times. It was happy and silly; it was not at all worthy. It was unlike anything you would expect to hear from a conductor. San Francisco Chronicle music critic Joshua Kosman < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> “The mystical maestro never meant much to Michael. Give him some music and a good conversation, and the laughter would begin.” I had some personal memories to share about Michael Morgan, who passed away today. I already miss him terribly. https://t.co/YrsHOK66uc Joshua Kosman (@JoshuaKosman) August 21, 2021 The master teacher, education advocate, visionary curator, mentor and the man who took the soul, spirit, diversity and value of Oakland’s social justice and brought them to life in an orchestra intended to serve the community. Musician, activist and educator Kev Choice < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> I can’t even begin to describe how much Maestro Michael Morgan meant to me and how working with him touched me, on far too many levels. Singer-songwriter, Diana Gameros < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> He was committed to making the symphonies for everyone. And he really understood how important it was in Oakland. W Kamau Bell < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> His orchestra brought the world of music to Oakland and Oakland to the world. Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> Oakland icon, Michael Morgan blessed our city for 30 years as Music Director and Conductor of the Oakland Symphony. His orchestra brought the world of music to Oakland and Oakland to the world. On Monday, the town hall flag will be lowered in his honor. https://t.co/Re9knj7hyC pic.twitter.com/O2Mf6X2MX0 Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) August 21, 2021 He was a musical visionary whose brilliance illuminated our community for 30 years. Oakland Ballet < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> The Oakland Ballet offers its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Michael Morgan. He was a musical visionary whose brilliance illuminated our community for 30 years. We deeply mourn his passing and celebrate his genius. Photo by David DeSilva pic.twitter.com/Nlv6z3d2NH Oakland Ballet (@oaklandballetco) August 21, 2021 A gifted and generous musician who has used his gifts to transform who and what classical music is for who saw the arts as a chance to serve others. Piedmontese choirs < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> An ally. A warrior. A creator. Oakland Metro < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> Right now my brain just can’t imagine Oakland without Michael Morgan. I know that I am not alone. Adam Theis, director of Jazz Mafia < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> May the beauty of his heritage continue to inspire us. Musical Director of the San Francisco Opera, Matthew Shilvock < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Michael Morgan. He brought such humanity to the music and radiated joy in everything he shared. May the beauty of his heritage continue to inspire us. I will forever be inspired by his dedication to sharing music in the most authentic way possible. https://t.co/agkLu9pecF Matthew Shilvock (@MatthewShilvock) August 21, 2021

