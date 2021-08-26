No trump card, no problem for late night talk series like The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The ebb and flow of current events always have an impact on late-night talk shows, but for this year’s Emmy nominees in the variety series category, the 2020-21 TV season has turned out to be more eventful. than usual. Aside from remote programming in the midst of the pandemic, there were opposing approaches to governing the shift of presidential administrations from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

CBS Late Show With Stephen Colbert Executive Producer Tom Purcell Once Said Variety that one of the beauties of late night television production is the constant discovery and evolution, which all late night shows have had to embrace this year.

The end of the night is a constant chronicle of the national mood and what people are going through in a very granular fashion, Purcell said. Reacting to them at the very moment when events are dragging us along. For comedy powerhouses The Daily Show with Trevor Noahsaid executive producer Jen Flanz ahead of the 2020 election, Noahs’ team were cautiously optimistic that they would have more opportunity to walk away from DC every day if Biden won, offering the show a chance to revisit general culture, social and international stories, from mental health and gun control to racial inequality and the environment.

[Trump] was very difficult to write because he made sure to fit into even stories that didn’t initially concern him, says supervising producer and writer Zhubin Parang. Not having him as a requirement to speak got us so excited because we could discuss issues we could never have talked about without including him.

Parang says the team was relieved not to have to react to every Trump statement or tweet. He gave GameStop’s stock as an example of a story without Trump that they were happy to be able to cover: It wasn’t a story we could have done without him getting involved if he had always been the president. , Parang said. It was almost as if the whole world was so excited to start doing things that didn’t involve Trump that the number of stories exploded in his absence. It was great fun talking about things that had nothing to do with him.

That’s not to say The Daily Show or other Emmy-nominated late-night shows have avoided Trump or the contrast between Trump and Biden since the inauguration. ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live noted in February that Biden’s White House reinstated the phrase climate change and ditched the illegal alien to non-citizens. Kimmel speculated on other terms and phrases that could be eliminated, from fake news to big things to Getting Lou Dobbs on the phone!

On HBOs last week tonight with John Oliver, the host said the reaction to Bidens’ victory was a reverse 9/11, but it didn’t take long to criticize what he saw as the inaction of the Biden administration with regard to stranded refugees.

For The Daily Show, the return to a sense of political normalcy also has an impact on how producers approach the program, marking a return from reactive to proactive.

Before the Trump era, the way we wrote and produced the show was to think day by day about what might happen, what hearings might take place in the Supreme Court. We could plan a bit more, says Flanz. And we got out of the practice of planning because we found even once [Trump] started running for the office, we were writing and producing all this material and then we couldn’t use it on the show because it was messing around. What has been enjoyable and also difficult has been getting back into the practice of writing ahead and producing ahead and thinking about what might happen or just thinking about what topic we want to cover on this show.

