Anne-Marie partners with Disney for World Princess Week | Entertainment





Anne-Marie joins forces with Disney for the very first “World Princess Week”. The Global Kindness Initiative – which runs August 23-29 – aims to inspire small acts of kindness around the world, with a commitment from Disney to deliver 45,000 Moments that Matter for isolated and critically ill children in the world. hospitals and hospices in UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa. As an act of kindness, the hit singer ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ gave a screened acoustic performance to hospitalized children via Disneys charity partner MediCinema, which builds and operates cinemas in NHS hospitals. The content will also be available on Disney Juniors UK’s YouTube channel as well as on Anne-Marie’s Instagram and her own YouTube channel. Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson will also participate in a story reading, which will see her read Moana’s tale from “Tales of Courage and Kindness” – an online story collection featuring 14 new Disney princess stories, launched in April of this year and is available for children to download for free during ‘World Princess Week’ at Disneyprincessstories.co.uk. Katarina’s reading will be available to fans later this year. As part of World Princess Week, Disney has created brand new video tutorials featuring simple ideas on how families and kids can make a big impact on others, which will be available on Disney’s social channels. Disney fans will be able to take tutorials on cuteness activities, including how to make Cinderella-inspired cuteness cards for friends or how to bake Tianas donuts for loved ones. Families are encouraged to share their own acts of kindness using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration. Disney will also share all-new princess stories, experiences, and fun ways to spread kindness following research that reveals nine in ten British adults believe small acts of kindness have the power to change the world for the better. the best. In addition, 45,000 princess-themed adventure packs will be delivered to critically ill children in hospitals and care settings across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of the Disney’s broader commitment to bring comfort and inspiration, with the support of long-standing charitable partners. These specially designed packs, created with charitable partner MediCinema, aim to reduce isolation, stress and anxiety among children and families in care settings, providing moments that matter. The packs will contain new stories with a focus on Disney Princess characters Rapunzel, Moana and Ariel, as well as arts and crafts activities that help increase confidence and encourage acts of kindness. Tasia Filippatos, Senior VP, Consumer Products EMEA at Disney, said: Courage and kindness are universally important qualities that are just as relevant to adults as they are to young children. We hope families help celebrate World Princesses Week by sharing their own little acts of kindness to help make the world a better place. “

