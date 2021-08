Fox invests in Eluvio blockchain platform – The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Corp. deepens its commitment to cryptocurrency with a new investment in Eluvio, an end-to-end platform for the management, distribution and monetization of content on the blockchain, the companies said on Wednesday. As part of the investment, valued at $ 100 million, Eluvio will provide the underlying technology powering Blockchain Creative Labs, an NFT company of Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Fox’s CTO and Chief Digital Officer Paul Cheesbrough will also join Eluvio’s board of directors. In an interview with Hollywood journalist, Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson said her company’s technology can be used for everything from typing and selling NFT to ticket sales and live 4K streaming. But the biggest draw to partnering with Fox, Munson said, was that this technology could be brought into the mainstream. “It’s a really big thing to go to mainstream media,” Munson said. “Everyone is much more aware of the power of blockchain principles. “ Consumers and viewers should be able to start using the technology “in a matter of weeks,” according to Munson. Bento Box Entertainment CEO and co-founder Scott Greenberg said viewers would have a better opportunity to engage with the creators of their favorite shows and movies. “Like owning a DVD, you can actually own a TV or movie episode,” he said. “If I buy a film and finish it and sell it again, the creator gets paid again. And if there’s a studio attached and he helps fund it… they can track all the income and they get multiple payments. Greenberg added that traditional publishing windows would not be changed by the introduction of this blockchain technology. “It depends on the content, it depends on the creator, it depends on the windowing, but we don’t disrupt the windowing,” he said. “We’re actually creating more revenue opportunities in the traditional windows that are presented. “ Already, some creators are working with Fox to distribute and market content using blockchain. Rick and morty creator Dan Harmon does Krapopolis, an animated comedy, entirely curated on the blockchain. Users will have access to “Unique Character NFTs, Background Images and GIFs, as well as Tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward superfans”.

