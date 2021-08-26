Mid-Michigan Entertainment Weekend August 27-29 and Beyond – The Morning Sun





Art Paint For Flowerpots: 4 p.m. on August 28, learn the basics of acrylic painting technique and apply it to terra cotta pots; $ 25 + at Art Reach of Mid Michigan 111 E. Broadway Mt. Pleasant, artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689. Rare images from the Tuskegee Institute: images from the early 20th century to grpmcollections.org/Detail/collections/335. Also historical images of Lincoln, logging, WWI, others. Windows GR: art exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, free with general admission ($ 2-12) and at grpm.org/exhibits/. Wonderfully Made: the Artis Collection of African American Fine Art, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Saginaw Art Museum, $ 7, $ 5 students / seniors, 1126 N. Michigan Ave., Saginaw, saginawartmuseum.org/exhibition/wonderfullymade, 989-754-2491. Beats Live music: Thursday through Saturday 7:00 p.m., Hunters Ale House, 4855 E. Blue Grass Road, Mt. Pleasant, facebook.com/HuntersAle, 989-779-2626. Mir and the Man: Live music at 9 p.m. on August 27, The Cabin, 930 W. Broomfield, Mt. Pleasant, facebook.com/TheCabinMtPleasant, 989-779-9167. Pendulum Lounge: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Midland Center for the Arts, 1801 W. St. Andrews St., Midland, live music, cocktails, small plates, visual art demonstrations, anecdotes. plus, indoor / outdoor, midlandcenter.org/shows-tickets/pendulum-lounge. Family Godzilla vs. Kong: Movies by Moonlight, 8:30 p.m. August 28, outdoor at City Hall, 320 W. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, bit.ly/3ypdxWW. Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum: 10 am to 6 pm daily, $ 8, senior, group and military discounts, 5093 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant; mpdiscoverymuseum.org, 989-317-3221. Homestead Farm: 1870s farm activities, 1 pm to 5 pm, 400 S. Badour Road, Midland. To free, chippewanaturecenter.org. Amazing Pollinators: Playable maze to learn how bees, beetles, bats and butterflies contribute to pollination, until August 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat and Sun, Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St., Grand Rapids, grpm.org. Various Mt. Pleasant Speedway: 7:45 p.m. August 27, doors open at 5 p.m., 4658 E. River Road, Mt. Pleasant, 989-773-2387. Museums POPnology: pop culture and tech exhibit, $ 13 for adults, $ 12 for seniors, $ 8 for kids, Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, grpm.org. Recreation Wildflower Walk: August 28 at 10 a.m., Little Forks Conservancys Lane Preserve, 3499 N. Shearer Road, just south of M-18, Gladwin. Registration required, 9 years +, less than 18 years with adult, Chippewanaturecenter.org. Bike ride: from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 30, relaxed ride on a paved path from the CMU-RC parking lot; The tarmac road group ride departs from the Motorless Motion Bike Store, 121 S. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Helmets compulsory, bright clothing and flashing lights encouraged; facebook.com/MidMidCycling. Purchases Farmers’ Market: Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Broadway Street, downtown Mt. Pleasant, Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Island Park, 301 E. Andre Street, Mt. Pleasant, facebook.com/mpfarmersmarket. Theater Jesus Christ Superstar: 8 pm August 27-29, outdoor at Midland Center for the Arts, 1801 W. St. Andrews St., Midland, tickets $ 32.50 for adults, $ 25.50 for students; mcfta.org, 989-631-5930.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themorningsun.com/2021/08/25/mid-michigan-entertainment-weekend-aug-27-29-and-beyond-amy-j-parrent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos