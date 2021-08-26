Facing trial, Danny Masterson sells his Hollywood Hills house for $ 7 million





The actor Danny masterson put his historic Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for $ 6,995,000. He reportedly rented his digs in LA while living in a house on the coast in Santa Ynez, California, according to at the New York Post. The New York native bought the Hollywood home for just under $ 3 million in 2007.

Masterson is facing a criminal trial over multiple rape allegations, and had used the two properties as security for $ 3.3 million bail to stay out of jail pending trial, the Post reports. In separate legal proceedings, he reportedly lost a lawsuit against mortgage holders on his home, leaving him liable for the $ 1.995 million he owed. 1/10 arched entrance door (Realtor.com) 2/10 Entrance (Realtor.com) 3/10 Dining room (Realtor.com) 4/10 Food (Realtor.com) 5/10 Salon (Realtor.com) 6/10 Bedroom (Realtor.com) 7/10 Bathroom (Realtor.com) 8/10 Recording studio (Realtor.com) 9/10 Pool (Realtor.com) 10/10 Tennis court (Realtor.com) Built in 1923, the place had Apparently once the home of the music legend Chuck berry. The Spanish-style gated estate spans over half an acre, surrounded by mature trees with no adjacent neighbors, providing a true urban oasis. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms over 5,480 square feet, the residence boasts an abundance of restored original details, such as an arched colonnaded entrance, a curved staircase with a detailed banister, and intricately carved wood moldings. Each room leads to several living and entertainment areas that connect to the outdoor space. A living room has coffered ceilings and the formal dining area is surrounded by glass doors. A covered outdoor space is also reserved for meals. The kitchen includes dark gray cabinetry and gray and white countertops, as well as bar seating. Upstairs, the parental suite includes a bathroom, a living room, an enveloping patio and a dressing room. Other highlights of the resort include a guesthouse, a full professional recording studio, and gated off-street parking. On the outside, the quaint property exudes old Hollywood charm and contains an ozone pool, patio, and sports field amid lush greenery. Plus, the location is close to hiking trails, Hollywood, and Los Feliz, and is within walking distance of upscale Franklin Village. Masterson, 45, has appeared on That ’70s Show for years, and most recently, in the Netflix series The Ranch, with Ashton kutcher. Following the rape allegations, Masterson was would have dropped from the Netflix show, as well as by its agency, UTA. The actor, who has relinquished his passport, will stand trial for three rape charges about 20 years ago, and faces a 45-year life sentence, according to on the deadline. Masterson pleaded not guilty.

