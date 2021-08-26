



Spencer Elden, who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album in 1991, claimed that the record’s iconic artwork was child pornography and sued the group for “child sexual exploitation.” The rock album cover features Elden, then a baby, swimming underwater undressed with his eyes fixed on a dollar bill. It became one of the most enduring images in rock music after the record was released. But in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court and obtained by CNN, Elden’s attorneys said the image was pornographic and that he had suffered “lifelong damage” as a result of his involvement. Elden, now 30, has listed the surviving members of the group, the executors of lead singer Kurt Cobain’s estate and various record companies as defendants. He seeks $ 150,000 in damages from each of the defendants, plus legal costs, and alleges that the defendants “knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography.” The lawsuit alleges Elden was sexualized because the dollar bill used in the picture made the baby look like “a sex worker.” Elden occasionally recreated the image as an adult, but also suggested in interviews that he felt uncomfortable with the popularity of the album cover art. In 2007 he said in the Sunday Times he found “a little scary that a lot of people saw me naked … I feel like the greatest pornstar in the world”. The next year he told CNN she was often asked to attend events as “Baby Nirvana”. “Nevermind” and his single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sold millions of copies and helped popularize grunge music in the United States. Its content and illustrations were billed as seminal rock works, but three years after its release, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in Seattle and the remaining members were subsequently disbanded. From the hand told CNN in 2008: “Rumor has it that Cobain had the original concept of wanting to show a mother giving birth underwater. Elden added: “But the tradeoff was to have a baby swimming underwater. Or so I was told.” The lawsuit alleges that Elden “suffered and will continue to suffer bodily harm as a result of the distribution and possession of child pornography”, including emotional distress and loss of earnings. Cobain’s wife, singer Courtney Love, is listed in the lawsuit as executor of Cobain’s estate, alongside others including photographer Kirk Weddle and the labels Warner Records and Universal Music Group. CNN has contacted each party for comment. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. The views and opinions represented here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more information.

