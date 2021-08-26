Review of “My Childhood, My Country” – The Hollywood Reporter

This new documentary, co-directed by Phil Grabsky and Shoaib Sharifi and shot over a 20-year period, tells the story of a young Afghan man, Mir Hussein, from his childhood to his life in present-day Kabul. That it looks like an Afghan variation of non-fiction on Richard Linklater’s acclaimed 2014 Childhood is a fairly powerful hook, but My childhood, my Country, being released just as the rapid withdrawal of the United States from the country has resulted in violent chaos, is gaining in urgency considering the fate of its main subject. One can only pray that he survives and that the filmmakers can catch up with him in the future.

Prolific documentary filmmaker Grabsky first spotlighted charismatic Mir Hussein as a playful 8-year-old living with his family in a cave in 2004 The boy who plays on the Bamiyan Buddhas. He continued to follow Hussein’s life for several years, capturing him as a young man in 2011 The boy Mir. This new effort catches up with Hussein as a married father of three, working as a cameraman on the wicked streets of Kabul.

My childhood, my country The bottom line

Timely emergency for all the wrong reasons.

Release date: Friday August 27 Directors: Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi 1h30

Hussein, once always happy, no longer looks so happy. He still smiles a lot, but usually with a weary and pained expression. He says he didn’t want to get married and have children so young, but did so at his father’s insistence. His wife admits that his knowledge of birth control came too late.

This effort recaps Hussein’s life over the past two decades, never to mention previous documentaries. Recounting the film, Hussein describes his happy childhood living with his parents, sister and brother-in-law in a cave near the legendary Buddha statues which were tragically destroyed by the Taliban. He and his family were optimistic after the American invasion; at one point he pointed to a fighter jet passing overhead, exclaiming, “I love Americans.

Still, living in a cave has its drawbacks, even for a brave youngster. “There was a lot of tension in this small space,” Hussein admits. A few years later, the family was able to return to his hometown, with Hussein happily returning to school with the intention of becoming either “principal or president”. But he soon had to take time off to do manual labor to help support his family, eventually doing the hazardous work of coal mining.

Meanwhile, the conflict escalates between the Taliban and NATO forces. Hussein said he was excited and scared to see foreign soldiers in his village for the first time, noting that the young men also appeared scared.

After getting married, Hussein moved his wife and growing family to the town of Mazar-e-Sharif, where they struggled financially as Hussein was unable to find a well-paying job. It was the filmmakers who helped him realize his dream of working as a cameraman; After moving to Kabul, he spent much of his professional time filming the carnage that resulted from the suicide bombings. He almost committed suicide when a suicide bomber infiltrated a group of journalists and blew himself up. Hussein rushed to the scene, and it was only because he stopped to make a phone call that he avoided falling victim to a second suicide bomber at the same location.

The intimate profile is frequently interrupted by archival news footage that now has a deeply ironic tone. We listen to a series of presidents, from Bush to Obama to Trump, declare victory over the Taliban and see a beaming Condoleezza Rice and Dick Cheney witness Hamid Karzai’s inauguration as President of Afghanistan. But as recent events have shown, while things have improved markedly in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, its problems are far from over.

“I have never known a happy life, because of the war and the Taliban,” Hussein says at the conclusion of the film. He is nevertheless optimistic, declaring that he is “full of hope for a better future for Afghanistan”.

My childhood, my country, which inevitably recalls that of Michael Apted Up series, suffers from rhythm problems and feels restless at times. But his decades-long portrayal of a young man struggling to survive under difficult circumstances is deeply moving, especially in light of recent events. At the end of the film, Hussein informs us that he is out of work following local shutdowns during the COVID pandemic. With the country back in Taliban hands, this is perhaps the least of its problems.