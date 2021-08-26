Redbox’s Fast Growing Free Streaming Service Adds Hundreds of Hours of Content from Game Show Central and Cinevault Channels Owned by Game Show Network | Business





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 25, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, has announced that it has signed a content deal with Game Show Network to integrate its popular game shows and movie channels into its growing free live streaming service. Viewers will be able to stream classic movies from the 70s, 80s and popular westerns and game shows uninterrupted featuring a mix of classic shows and brand new series. Channels are accessible through Redbox’s streaming app, available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, iOS, and Android. The new channels offer viewers a range of entertainment choices. Game Show Central features classic new game shows, including idiot, Catch 21, baggage, and fan favorite America says. CINEVAULT 80s will have movie titles like Murphy’s romance with Sally Field, CINEVAULT 70s offers The abyss with Jacqueline Bisset and Nick Nolte, and CINEVAULT Westerns has the best midday shootouts with Mackenna’s Gold with Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif and Telly Savalas, and They came to Codura with Gary Cooper and Rita Hayworth. “Cinevault and Game Show Central have fantastic content, which we know will be popular with our viewers, and we’re excited to be able to partner with Game Show Network to bring it to the free live TV service,” said Chris Yates, Managing Director, Redbox On Demand. “These four entertainment channels will bring hours of fun for the whole family.” Wil Rosser, Senior Vice President, Distribution Marketing, added, “We are delighted that Redbox recognizes the value that our top performing Game Show Central and Cinevault channels have to offer and that we are able to provide to their viewers. the type of game show and movie content. generations can benefit together. “ About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to provide customers and partners with a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. About Game Show Network, LLC Game Show Network, LLC (the “Game Show Network”) is the leading multimedia game show entertainment company, presenting original and classic game programming and competitive skill-based entertainment and games through its network. wired, the GameShowNetwork.com website and its position as one of the leading social casino gaming companies in the world at GSN.com. Game Show Network LLC’s multiplatform content offers game enthusiasts the opportunity to win cash and prizes, through its popular game shows and free casual games, mobile and social games, and gaming tournaments. address of GSN Games. Game Show Enterprises, the network’s production arm, develops and produces hundreds of hours of original episodes, making Game Show Network the premier destination for fun, family-friendly programming. Game Show Network is distributed across the United States, the Caribbean and Canada by all major cable operators, satellite providers and telecommunications operators. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. For more information, please visit GameShowNetwork.com View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005192/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AUDIO / VIDEO FAMILY TV AND RADIO FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 25/08/2021 12: 00 / DISC: 25/08/2021 12:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005192/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/redboxs-rapidly-growing-free-streaming-service-adds-hundreds-of-hours-of-content-from-game-show/article_86804674-7e93-556a-8ad8-4f749bbfac57.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos