Deepika Padukone demanding equal pay is more than just a Bollywood problem





In mid-August, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made headlines after she lacked consideration for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, all for allegedly demanding a salary equal to that of the film’s male counterpart. . Deepika was not considered for Sanjay Leela Bansalis Baiju Bawra as she claimed the same fees as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who was hired as the main character. But that’s not unique – Deepika Padukone has consistently raised her voice against the gender pay gap in Bollywood, and at an event in 2019 she even addressed the issue, where Times of India has her. quoted saying, “I know my track to record and what I’m worth. I don’t think I can live with that thought knowing that I was part of a movie, that I had the same creative contribution or brought the same value to a movie, but I was underpaid. “ While Deepika Padukone has raised her voice against the pay gap, the pay gap is more than a Bollywood problem. Looking at one of the other glamorous professions in India, Sports, also has a huge pay gap. Hockey, India’s national sport, the pay gap has a pay gap of at least ten times between the wages of both sexes, according to a report by Feminism in India. The value placed on women’s sport is often lower, resulting in insufficient resources and unequal wages and prices. Indian squash player, Dipika Pallikal refused to play at the National Squash Championship in Kerala in 2015, claiming that due to the price difference between men and women for the same sport: An India Today report has learned that the male champion would get Rs 120,000 and the women would get Rs 50,000. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, India ranked India 140 out of 156 countries on equal pay. India has lost 28 places from 2020, becoming the third worst artist in South Asia. The report also noted that the decline was due in part to the economic participation and opportunities sub-index, although to a lesser extent the report indicates that the gender gap in India on this dimension has widened. by 3 percent this year, leading to a 32.6 percent gap closed at Date. Most of the decline occurred on the Political Empowerment sub-index, where India fell 13.5 percentage points, with a significant drop in the number of women ministers (from 23.1 percent in 2019 to 9.1% in 2021). In addition, the estimated earned income of women in India is only one-fifth of that of men, which places the country in the bottom 10 in the world on this indicator, according to the report. The report also found that in some cases like India, only 22.3% of women were participating in the labor market, which translates to a gender gap of 72%. The report also found that gender gaps are equally or more pronounced in segments of the labor market requiring higher skills. The average regional share of professional and technical roles occupied by women is 32.6%. In India, only 29.2% of technical positions are held by women. “India is the third best performing country in the region, closing 62.5% of its gap. Due to its large population, India’s performance has a substantial impact on the region’s overall performance, ”the report states. hundred this year. As Deepika Padukone’s voice on an important issue shines a light, India still has a long way to go to close the wage gap. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

