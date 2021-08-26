Daily Wires Original Debut Film is a closed blacklist thriller starring xXx and Disturbia director DJ Caruso





EXCLUSIVE: conservative media company The daily thread, which continues to ramp up its film and television ambitions, wrapped up production on its first original feature film, Black List and BloodList thriller last weekend. Shut in. The film, whose production has remained silent to this day, is directed by xXx: The Return of Alex Cage and Disturbance director DJ Caruso and stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love in the time of Corona), sister of Once upon a time in hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. No more Deadline Pic centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive with her two children by an abusive ex as she prepares their escape before it’s too late. Caruso shot the film around Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee. Above, a first image. The producers are Dallas Sonnier (Bone tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Execute Hide Combat) from Bonfire Legend, who acquired the film’s screenplay in 2018 from screenwriter Melanie Toast. Shut in first gained attention as the vaunted 2019 Blacklist script, also topping the Blood List in the same year. The film was originally set up at New Line with Jason Bateman on board to direct. After a period of stasis, the option expired and Sonnier took it over for The daily thread, marking their third collaboration. Pic is produced by Daily thread co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing and Caleb Robinson, and will be available in the United States exclusively to site members from January 2022, with plans for an international launch thereafter. In January of this year, we revealed The daily threads first foray into entertainment with the acquisition of the title Kyle Rankins at the Venice Film Festival Execute Hide Combat by Bonfire Legend. The right-wing site claims the film drew 300,000 viewers when it premiered live. Earlier this month, we revealed details on the media company’s upcoming film starring the former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, a revenge thriller scripted by The coupler writer Eric Red. This project is slated to be filmed in October before an estimated release in the first quarter of 2022. The story continues The company is apparently serious about expanding its movie and TV roster. Getting Caruso on their first film is a hit. The filmmaker told us: I was thrilled to make a fiercely independent film based on a brilliant Melanie Toast script that infiltrated my creative DNA in 2019, when I first read it. I have been given the creative freedom to create a film that features an imperfect yet graceful character who has to struggle with addiction and dire circumstances to find light in a very dark place. Caruso is also stationed on period romance Universal Pictures. Redeem love with Abigail Cowen. Qualley, who made her screen debut alongside her mother Andie MacDowell in a 2012 film Powerful fine, is also in production on film Manhattan Latin with Vivian Lamolli, Esai Morales, Drea De Matteo, Taryn Manning and Jesse Metcalf. Caruso is replaced by CAA and Media Talent Group. Qualley is replaced by ICM and Management Production Entertainment. Toast is replaced by UTA. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

