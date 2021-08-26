Cinema Junkie Episode 214: Hurray for Bollywood, Part 2





Credit: AA Films

Listen to the podcast episode Get ready for Indian rap Macbeth, black Mumbai and Bollywood. Cinema Junkie returns to India for Hooray For Bollywood, Part 2. This time we turn to contemporary Bollywood cinema … Read More Issued: August 25, 2021 | Transcription + Subscribe to this podcast

For the second part of my month-long Hooray Bollywood Tribute, I’m again joined by Filmwallas podcasters Yazdi Pithavala, Rashmi Gandhi and Joseph Djan. In the first part, we defined the intoxicating and exaggerated style of classic Bollywood cinema and the unabashed way in which it embraced its particular form of melodrama. Plus, we heard the compelling music that powers these movies. Indian cinema is still often referred to as Bollywood but this term has in some ways become obsolete. There are still some ridiculously entertaining films with extravagant musical numbers, but there is also an increasingly diverse range of films to choose from, including black and grainy Mumbai, Shakespearean adaptations, realistic dramas and even movies. which offer a different vision of Indian music. . Moviewallas’ Yazdi Pithavala pointed to a recent movie he liked: “If I were to see ‘Badhaai Ho’ [about a late in life pregnancy that catches a family by surprise] every year I will die happy. I mean, this movie made me so happy and when you become irrationally, delusional happy to see a movie portray where you’re from and portray it well and make you feel like it’s as good as it gets, that’s something incredible. “ For Rashmi Gandhi, seeing actresses questioning the traditional roles of women is an innovation that she welcomes. “So it really turns me on when I see great actresses getting the opportunity to play the central role. I’ll mention Alia Bhaat, she’s kind of one of my favorites who does this job fearlessly and it gets me down. Also exciting to see me represented in some ways too and for these ideas to challenge my family’s way of thinking. “ Joseph Djan said he was still waiting for this Indian movie that is really breaking through in the American mainstream: “I still think you have to look for Indian movies right now, you have to find Indian cinema. In the far too distant future we will have a time where something like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ but not made by a Western filmmaker, but something made by an Indian filmmaker, which really transcends to become extremely popular here. “ Check out the new Geeky Gourmet and learn how to assemble Delhi Chaat, and make Indian papri and sev as the perfect Bollywood intermission snacks. Geek Gourmet: Delhi Chaat Your browser does not support inline frames or is currently configured not to display inline frames. The content can be viewed on the current source page: https://youtu.be/Lu-iCcETqSE> Reported by Beth Accomando Recommended viewing list and clips used: Joe’s Choices Jodhaa Akbar (2008) streaming now on Netflix The White Tiger (2021) streaming on Netflix Choice of Rashmis La Lunchbox (2014) – on Amazon Prime Gully Boy (2019) streaming on Amazon Prime Elizabeth Ekadashi (2014) Dhanak (2015) Pagglait (2021) – streaming on Netflix Yazdis’ choices Jab We Met (2007) streaming on Netflix Dil Dhakne Do (2015) streaming on Netflix Kapoor and Sons (2016) streaming on Netflix Dil Chahta Hai (2001) streaming on Netflix 3 Idiots (2009) – streaming on Netflix Andhadhun (2018) streaming on Netflix Devdas (2002): rental on Amazon Prime Padmaavat (2018) streaming on Amazon Prime Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) rental on Amazon Prime Badhaai Ho (2018) Beths selects Company (2001) rental on YouTube Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017, you don’t need to see part one first) streaming on Netflix The trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations by Vishal Bhardwaj takes place in India: Omkara (2006): adaptation of Othello; rental on Amazon Prime Maqbool (2004): adapted from Macbeth; rental on Amazon Prime Haider (2014): Hamlet adaptation; streaming on Netflix Bhaji at the beach Bride and prejudice play it like Beckham Monsoon wedding Kama Sutra Mississippi Masala Beth accomando



Arts & Culture Journalist I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; see how pop culture reflects social issues; and provide a context for art and entertainment. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

