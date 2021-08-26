Hollywood needs a favor at China’s box office

Hollywood film franchises such as “xXx”, “Warcraft” and “Resident Evil” were largely supported by their box office performances in China, which significantly exceeded their earnings in North America and generated worldwide revenue. Frequently, Hollywood titles would dominate the Chinese box office charts for most weeks.

But in recent years, that tide has turned. In 2018, Hollywood topped the local soundtrack over 25 weekends, followed closely by Chinese-made winners, who conquered 22 weekends. Today, the studios are struggling to establish themselves in what has become the world’s largest theatrical market.

In the first eight months of 2021, Hollywood titles topped the charts only eight times, led by an aging “Fast and the Furious” franchise, and more than two weeks by a re-released “Avatar”. Hollywood’s share of the Chinese box office market in 2021 collapsed to 9.5%, according to data from consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

This year, there are only two American photos in the Chinese top 15. In contrast, the top two films at the global box office so far this year are “Hi Mom” ​​in China with $ 822 million and “Detective Chinatown 3” with $ 686 million, ahead of “F9: The Fast Saga” with $ 681 million.

“[COVID aside] this year would have been a difficult time for import films and for Hollywood in particular, ”said Rance Pow, director of Artisan Gateway. “Chinese films that were popular have become very popular and far ahead.”

But it has not always been so. Today’s Chinese film industry is still relatively young and has grown alongside a Hollywood market share that has reached 50% in some years.

However, the government has done its best to control US securities. An import control system exercises quota allocations; blackout periods often limit three or four main seasons per year for Chinese language film releases; and using a censorship approval system reduces pre-release marketing to just weeks.

There hasn’t been a single significant release in Hollywood, China since “A Quiet Place Part II” on May 28 and “Luca” on August 20. Meanwhile, Disney-Marvel titles have not been released in China since “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019. In fact, “Black Widow” still remains unauthorized for release in China.

Since the pandemic hit, the supply of Hollywood films in China has been low and strongly out of sync with China’s V-shaped economic recovery that began in mid-2020. Industry sources said Variety that revenue sharing windows remain available – an almost unprecedented situation.

In a case filed in late July, IMAX China said audiences had returned to Chinese theaters, and particularly IMAX theaters, in numbers approaching pre-pandemic attendance levels, but were there for them. Chinese language movies and the handful of Hollywood movies available. . “The delay in some Hollywood movie release dates impacted IMAX’s Hollywood movie box office,” the file read.

However, the discontinuation of the release, combined with the studios’ experimentation with date-and-date theatrical streaming releases, resulted in significant piracy of all US summer titles. “Luca” ‘s weak $ 5 million debut is a prime example.

The evolution of local tastes favors support for Chinese dishes

Equally concerning from a Hollywood point of view, the changes in structure and audience tastes have been altered. It is widely believed that as Chinese exhibitors built theaters in smaller towns, they addressed a more local market and diluted the population likely to watch foreign films. At the same time, Chinese filmmaking has become more sophisticated, more blockbuster-focused, and supported by larger budgets. Driven by the central government, mainland Chinese filmmakers have reached genres previously banned.

This means that Hollywood is no longer the sole provider of well-packaged action and sci-fi movies, or franchises built around other proven forms of intellectual property, such as comics, television, or series. and streaming games.

At the same time, the titles of China’s “main melody” – a nationalist fare that emphasizes socialist values ​​- also upped their game. Hailing from private sector studios and employing established filmmakers, many of them are premium productions with stars and stellar production values ​​that really draw audiences.

Ultimately, whether or not Hollywood’s recent troubles are COVID-related or more systemic, US studios have struggled to participate in the rebound that began in July 2020 after Chinese theaters shut down for five months. and half.

The recovery gained momentum in September when theatrical capacity restrictions were relaxed from 50% to 75%, and China became the first cinema market to achieve operational normality, according to British researcher Gower Street Analytics. Activity remained at a high level until June 2021, when attendance levels began to fall significantly below 2019 levels, in part due to lower Hollywood fares, over-saturation of political films and movie theater restrictions.

The Chinese film “Hi Mom” ​​tops the global box office with $ 822 million.

Beijing culture

Politics will impact the next chapter

What happens next depends on a series of political factors. The already unusually long summer ban period could extend until after the National Day festivities on October 1. This would have the effect of pushing all remaining Hollywood movies back into the last three months of the year.

Films that may be at risk include “The Eternals”, directed by Chloe Zhao, who has been called a traitor for her past comments; “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” where Disney may not have done enough to broadcast the accusations of racism; “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, as American basketball continues to be a hot topic following comments from an NBA official in 2019 on Hong Kong; and “Top Gun,” which is considered to promote the US military.

The political stalemate between China and the United States has already erased negotiations on the film industry. Now, it’s possible that in a tit-for-tat move following the U.S. moves against ZTE, TikTok, and Huawei, China may be deliberately hampering one of America’s biggest export industries. Several seemingly uncontroversial Hollywood titles are without approval or release dates, including “Jungle Cruise” and “The Suicide Squad”. The sci-fi spectacular “Dune” has the advantage of being backed by Legendary Entertainment, owned by Wanda, but some online commentators are still cool about its outlook.

Perhaps the more complicated calculation is whether politics or economics will guide the Chinese government’s thinking on the film industry in the last third of the year.

The National Radio and Television Administration has reportedly set a box office target of 60 billion RMB ($ 9.23 billion at current exchange rates) for this year. This is largely the same as 2018’s score of RMB 60.7 billion and the RMB 64.3 billion achieved in 2019, when Chinese-language titles earned RMB 41.2 billion combined.

As of June, the cumulative domestic box office is now 24% below 2019 levels, at $ 4.93 billion as of August 15. With new outbreaks of COVID-19 prompting the reinstatement of movie restrictions and the postponement of a few local headlines, that goal appears to be almost out of reach.

Regulators will have to decide whether to help Chinese movie chains by allowing more Hollywood imports, or whether, in this politically sensitive year, the United States should be kept at bay, even if it means a stumble at the box- office.

Such a scenario would in turn raise new questions in Hollywood: if China becomes an unreliable partner, why should Chinese factors be taken into account at the green light stage?