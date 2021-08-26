From Shershaah to Gunjan Saxena, Bollywood movies are set against the backdrop of the Kargil War that you should watch





Bombay: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani star “Shershaah,” which aired direct on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, has become the biggest hit in the OTT space. The biographical war film received rave reviews from critics and fans alike when it was released on the streaming giant. The film introduced the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War. Film buffs have showered Sidharth with praise for playing the role of Vikram Batra with perfection. Malhotra’s powerful performance in Vishnuvardhan’s film managed to strike a chord with OTT audiences. “Shershaah” told the story of Batra, from his first posting in the Indian Army to the sacrifice of his life in the Kargil War in 1999. Interestingly, many filmmakers produced films based on the Kargil War. Here’s a look at Bollywood films that featured Indo-Pak’s Kargil War in 1999 in their screenplay. LOC: Kargil JP Dutta, known for making patriotic action war movies, produced and directed “LOC: Kargil” under his original banner in 2003. The multi-starrer, based on the Indian Army’s Operation Vijay during the Kargil War, is one of the longest Indian films with a running time of 255 minutes. Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty were seen in lead roles in the film, which received a mixed response from audiences. While Sidharth was seen as Captain Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’, Abhishek played the same role in ‘LOC: Kargil’. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Janhvi Kapoor star ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ premiered on Netflix on August 12, 2020. The biographical drama film focused on the story of Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female pilots. air force in combat. Gunjan Saxena evacuated wounded officers from Kargil and provided surveillance assistance during the war. Sharan Sharma’s film is inspired by her life. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Dhoop Ashwini Chaudhary’s “Dhoop” received critical acclaim after its release in 2003. The war drama film, which starred Om Puri, Revathi, Sanjay Suri and Gul Panag, was based on Battle of Tiger Hill. It showed the aftermath of the war on the families of the soldiers. The film was based on Captain Anuj Nayyar, an Indian Army officer, who was martyred during the Kargil War. Unlike other war dramas, “Dhoop” also focused on corruption at different levels of the bureaucracy. The second half of the film showed how a soldier’s family had to grapple with government corruption and red tape to get permission to operate a gas pump. Lakshya Farhan Akhtar’s hit war drama presented a fictional account of the Indo-Pakistani conflict in the Kargil War. The film focuses on the story of Captain Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a aimless young man who later becomes an army officer. The critically acclaimed film is set against the fictional backdrop of the Kargil War. Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Om Puri have been seen in pivotal roles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/entertainment/movies/from-shershaah-to-gunjan-saxena-bollywood-films-set-against-the-backdrop-of-kargil-war-which-you-should-watch-1478344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos