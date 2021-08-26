On the eve of State Fair’s return, the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way is crowned – Twin Cities





As the Minnesota State Fair resumes this year, it will have a new Milky Way Princess Kay – as usual. During a ceremony Wednesday night at the State Fair Bandshell, a 19-year-old student from Litchfield was crowned the 68th official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry. Anna Euerle, representing Meeker County, was selected from a group of 10 princesses. She is the daughter of Vaughn and Joan Euerle and attends Ridgewater College. Isabelle Lindahl of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County, and Megan Meyer of Rollingstone, representing Winona County, were selected as finalists. Kelsey Erf of Oakdale, representing Washington County; Emily Leonard of Norwood Young America, representing Carver County; with Lindahl were named scholarship winners. Katrina Thoe of Hayfield, representing Dodge County, has been named Miss Congeniality. Princess Kay applicants are judged on their knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm. Midwest Dairy and its farmer members sponsor the pageant program. Euerles’ first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours to have her portrait carved from a 90-pound block of butter on the first two days of the state fair, which begins Thursday. Longtime butter sculptor Linda Christensen will mark her 50th and final year sculpting Princess Kay. The other nine finalists will be sculpted by Christensens’ successor, artist Gerry Kulzer of Litchfield. Last year, the State Fair was called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the Princess Kay competition went as planned, with safety protocols in place. Christensen was unable to make it to Minnesota from her home in California, so Kulzer, who had been apprenticed with her for two years, sculpted the 10 princesses, including 67th Princess Kay, Brenna Connelly of Byron, representing County of ‘Olmsted. The other 2021 finalists are expected to have their portraits sculpted as follows: Saturday August 28 : Kelsey Erf, Oakdale, representing Washington County

: Kelsey Erf, Oakdale, representing Washington County Sunday August 29 : Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County

: Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County Monday August 30 : Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing County Stearns

: Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing County Stearns Tuesday, August. 31 : Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County

: Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County Wednesday September 1 : Megan Meyer, Rollingstone, representing County Winona

: Megan Meyer, Rollingstone, representing County Winona Thursday September 2 : Isabelle Lindahl, Lindstrom, representing the county of Chisago

: Isabelle Lindahl, Lindstrom, representing the county of Chisago Friday September 3 : Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County

: Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County Saturday September 4th : Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and

: Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and Sunday September 5th: Emeliya Dose, Plainview, representing Wabasha County Throughout the fair, Princess Kay and the other finalists will make appearances near the butter sculpture stand in the dairy building and the Moo stand in the dairy barn. Princess kays Facebook page will provide daily updates and photos of each completed Butter Sculpture.

