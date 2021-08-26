Bob Ross documentary explores the business behind celebrity painterExBulletin



toggle legend Netflix

Netflix

Bob Ross, the artist known for his calm voice, puffy hair and unruffled demeanor has spent 31 seasons gently encouraging home artists to choose their palettes to paint serene landscapes and “happy little trees.”

Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, were big fans of Ross and decided to produce a documentary about his life. But when they started working on the project with filmmakers Joshua Rof and Steven Berger, they quickly realized their subject matter and the legacy he left was more complex than they thought.

From the start, the filmmakers found that very few people were willing to tell them about Ross for fear of being sued by the owners of his estate. McCarthy says Rof and Berger told him that they had rarely encountered such hesitation and refusal.

“That’s when we kind of figured out, oh boy, it might be a little different than we thought it was going to be,” Falcone said.

“When someone is an artist, whatever their medium… there’s a business behind it,” McCarthy says. “And I would venture to guess that business is always much more complicated than the personality with which it runs.”

Despite legal roadblocks, McCarthy and Falcone moved the film forward Bob Ross: happy accidents, betrayal and greed releases on Netflix on August 25.

Interview highlights

On the success of the Bob Ross brand, past and present

Falcone: It was pretty huge and in fact continues to be so in the midst of a pandemic.

McCarthy: Long before we started the documentary, Ben’s mom gave us a toaster that literally engraved the Bob Ross impression on our toast because we loved him so much.

Falcone: Bob has become kind of a rock star in his day … this guy who just had a simple start, he really rose to the top of a field that no one even really knew was such a field. …

McCarthy: Its range was very unusual. I can’t think of anyone else who has been appreciated by people from such a broad spectrum.

On what they learned about Ross as a person

Falcone: If you do a quick Google search, you’ll know he was in the military. …

McCarthy: He said that leaving the army was the last time he wanted to raise his voice.

Falcone: It is more difficult to know exactly what happened in this man’s life. But I was happy to find out that he was very level-headed. He seemed to be nice to everyone. But he also knew exactly what he wanted as an artist and what he wanted his show to be.

On Ross’s business partners, Annette and Walter Kowalski, who were instrumental in building the show and the artist, and who now run Bob Ross Inc., despite disputes with Ross’s family

Falcone: Who owns it is basically the disagreement. …

McCarthy: Bob certainly wanted him to go about most of his son’s business. He left it to his son and his brother. And very quickly it was sort of taken over by litigation. And because at the time [Bob’s son] Steve was so young, Bob thought, you know, let’s let an adult guide him where he’s going to take this company. … But he didn’t manage to get hold of it at all.

We never intended to go out there and create a hit song. We love Bob Ross and we still love him. We were surprised to find some of the things we found. … We discovered things about him that we weren’t expecting. Nobody is perfect.

On the challenge of making a film worrying about a lawsuit

Falcone: That’s why so many people didn’t want to talk to filmmakers. Everyone is afraid of being sued. So, this is definitely a challenge. … Even though we are having this discussion with you now, we have been kind of warned to stick to the basics, try not to get into it too much as we would be sued.

On how Bob Ross appears in the movie

Falcone: We never intended to go out there and create a hit song. We love Bob Ross and we still love him. We were surprised to find some of the things we found. And I think the filmmakers, Josh and Steven, did a really good job of making a complicated, balanced movie out of a complicated character. We discovered things about him that we weren’t expecting. Nobody is perfect.

Jonaki Mehta and Sarah Handel produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Beth Novey adapted it for the web.