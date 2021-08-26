‘Clickbait’ in Oakland, a mouth-watering Netflix thriller – Santa Cruz Sentinel





In the first moments of the Oakland set “Click bait” viewers learn that Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) – a seemingly devoted husband and father – has suddenly disappeared without a trace. That is until a disturbing video appeared online of a severely beaten Nick holding a sign claiming he is abusing women and will be killed when the clip reaches 5 million views. So begins a tantalizing eight-episode psychological thriller in which Nick’s family, the Oakland Police, and an insane number of internet trolls race against the clock to find out what’s going on. Along the way, the series takes several baffling twists and turns while also warning of the perilous role the internet can play in our lives. Co-creator Tony Ayres says the show draws attention to the ever-growing divides that sometimes exist between our virtual and real characters. “I was really interested in the idea that the Internet is this Pandora’s box that can lead us to all kinds of problems that we don’t even understand,” he said in an interview with EW.com. “Especially if you go into it innocently, because it gives you access to that lizarding part of your brain that runs on impulse and makes you feel like you’re anonymous.” At the same time, it is one of the most public recorded verifiable media we have. People exist in this paradox, and I think the paradox itself has a fracturing effect on our personality. “ As “Clickbait,” which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, unfolds, viewers and on-screen characters find themselves trying to determine if the viral video is a threat, or a confession – or both. . Meanwhile, a growing body of evidence suggests that Nick may not really be the person family and friends think he is. Ayres, an Australian producer, chose to shoot most of “Clickbait” in Melbourne. Still, he put the series in Oakland and his crew shot several scenes in the city of East Bay. Familiar images of the Tribune Building, Lake Merritt, the Paramount Theater, the Bay Bridge and more are scattered throughout. So why Oakland? It was apparently fair. “I’ve researched a lot of California cities and was looking for a place big enough for us to tell our story, while also having a sense of privacy,” Ayres told the Bay Area News Group. “Oakland felt good in terms of scale, and being in the Bay Area, along with its association with digital technology, was an added bonus given the purpose of the show. “ The city also turned out to be a good match for Melbourne, according to the filmmaker. “Pragmatically, we had to find a place that we could double up in Melbourne – (one that) had architectural features that we could convincingly replicate here,” he said. “When I walked through Oakland, I felt like I was heading back to Melbourne. They could be sister cities. “Clickbait” creates an intriguing summer frenzy – but don’t try to watch too much in one sitting. Ayres recommends watching two episodes at a time so people can have “conversations about the nature of identity in the virtual age.”

