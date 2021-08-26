New Movies Streaming, In Theaters Now

Labor Day is just around the corner, many kids are already back to school, but you can relaxsummer while watching a new movie. There are plenty of places to see them with theatersup and running and new movies always streaming at home to keep you and your family entertained.

This weekend, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ina stars reimagine relevant a horror classic from the 1990s;James mcavoy and Sharon Horgan are a British couple trying not to kill each other during the lockdown in a pandemic comedy-drama; and one Bob ross the documentary delves into the private and professional life of the icon of the “Joy of painting”.

“It can get exhausting”:Yahya Abdul-Mateen on black trauma porn and the importance of black joy

Here’s a guide to the new movies that will satisfy any cinematic taste:

If you are looking for a timely social horror: “Candyman”

Director Nia DaCosta’s spooky and meaningful tale uses the original 1992 film as an urban legend in itself, with Abdul-Mateen as a struggling Chicago artist who uses the legend of Candyman as a dark inspiration. The new film develops a chilling mythology born out of racial injustice and the dark trauma of a centuries-old cycle of violence, and will piss you off to the core.

Where to watch: In theaters

Review:New “Candyman” Expands Horror Mythology, Delivers Reflective Allegory of Racial Violence

If you want to see a great movie about the pandemic: “Together”

Often breaking the Fourth Wall, Stephen Daldry’s film chronicles the life in quarantine of a British couple (McAvoy and Horgan) and their young boy (Samuel Logan) since the start of the COVID-19 containment. With their already rocky relationship when things were normal, the two parents bicker, fight and rediscover feelings for each other as they navigate hilarious and tragic circumstances.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you are obsessed with serial killers: “No Man of God”

An interesting detour from the usual cop fare, this somewhat intimate prison drama stars Elijah Wood as FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier, who reaches out to speak with the infamous Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) on behalf of of research. The two form a strangely close bond as Bundy reveals new details about his crimes to Hagmaier, a religious man who struggles with his own dark side.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple tv, Seen, Amazon

If you love painting AND interpersonal drama: ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’

The fascinating new documentary chronicles the life and work of Ross, the super-popular, ultra-permeable and oh-so-chill art instructor who became a pop culture icon thanks to his PBS show “The Joy of Painting “. But behind the scenes of all those 30 minute painting lessons, cool nature scenes and cute bushes, there was infidelity, a shady empire built on Ross’s name, and a vicious rights fight in his likeness. , even after his death in 1995.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you don’t mind insect swarms: “Mosquito State”

Wall Street and body horror come together in this spooky show about a shy financial math genius (Beau Knapp) who is bitten by a mosquito and sees his money-making algorithms fail as his penthouse becomes zero point for a horde of skeeters. Director and co-writer Filip Jan Rymsza creates a visually intriguing film from a B-movie concept, but brakes before things get really disturbing (for better or worse, depending on the viewer).

Where to watch:Shudder

If you need a social satire that dares to be frank: “American Sausage Standoff”

“The Boys” star Antony Starr plays an ambitious character who returns to his small Midwestern town after a stint in prison, hooks up with a Bavarian vagabond (Ewan Bremner) and they do everything to turn an old church into the German restaurant. ultimate, annoying the many xenophobic inhabitants. The offbeat comedy leans a little too dark, but it’s worth it for a racist rooster and W. Earl Brown movie thief as an ultra-conservative cabaret host.

Where to watch:In theaters and on Apple tv, Seen, google play