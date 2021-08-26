68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Crowned





Anna Euerle, a 19-year-old student from Litchfield, will sit for nearly eight hours to have her portrait sculpted in butter at the Minnesota State Fair.

ST PAUL, Minn. Ahead of the official start of the Minnesota State Fair, another tradition took place Wednesday night: the coronation of Princess Kay of the Milky Way. This year, 19-year-old Anna Euerle has been chosen to be the Goodwill Ambassador for some 2,500 Minnesota dairy farming families. The Ridgewater College student in Litchfield will be making public appearances throughout the next year, connecting people with dairy farmers through conversations, speaking engagements and class visits. Princess Kay candidates are selected for their knowledge of the dairy industry, excellent communication skills and general enthusiasm for dairy products. Isabelle Lindahl of Lindstrom and Megan Meyer of Rollingstone were chosen as finalists, and Kelsey Erf of Oakdale, Emily Leonard of Norwood Young America and Isabelle Lindahl were named scholarship recipients. Katrina Thoe of Hayfield has been named Miss Congeniality. Euerle’s first official duty, as tradition dictates, is to sit in a rotating cooler in the fairground dairy building while a sculptor shapes his image from a 90-pound block of butter. . Artist Linda Christensen will spend nearly eight hours creating the bust in her 50th and final year sculpting butter at the fair. The other nine finalists in the competition will also have their image forged from butter by Christensen’s successor, Minnesota native Gerry Kulzer. The program of the sessions is as follows: Saturday August 28: Kelsey Erf, Oakdale, representing Washington County

Kelsey Erf, Oakdale, representing Washington County Sunday, August. 29: Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County

Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County Monday August 30: Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing County Stearns

Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing County Stearns Tuesday, August. 31: Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County

Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County Wednesday September 1: Megan Meyer, Rollingstone, representing County Winona

Megan Meyer, Rollingstone, representing County Winona Thursday September 2: Isabelle Lindahl, Lindstrom, representing the county of Chisago

Isabelle Lindahl, Lindstrom, representing the county of Chisago Friday September 3: Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County

Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County Saturday September 4: Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and

Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and Sunday September 5: Emeliya Dose, Plainview, representing County Wabasha Daily updates and photos of the sculptures can be seen on the Princess Kay’s Facebook page. Princess Kay and the other finalists are expected to make appearances near the Butter Sculpture Booth and Moo Booth in the Dairy Building throughout the fair. The Dairy Barn is located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street.

