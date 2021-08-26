Spike Lee re-releases HBO docuseries after showcasing 9/11 conspiracy theorists





Spike Lee returns to the drawing board. On August 25, the Oscar-winning director announced he was re-editing the latest episode of his HBO docuseries. NYC EPICENTERS 09/11/2021 after facing backlash for giving a platform to 9/11 conspiracy theorists. “I’m back in the editing room and watching the eighth and final chapter of NYC EPICENTERS 09/11/2021 . I respectfully ask you to keep your judgment until you see the FINAL CUP. Thank you, ”he wrote in a statement released Wednesday by HBO. The docuseries, which examine how New York City played a role in major U.S. events like September 11, the COVID-19 crisis, and the January 6 insurgency, are set to release their fourth and final episode on the 11th. September. on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. A since-deleted preview version of the press release has given significant screen time to the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth group, which promotes the conspiracy theory that the Twin Towers were in fact destroyed as than internal work carried out by controlled demolition. . SlateJeremy Stahl of Jeremy Stahl argued that by interviewing members of this group for top docuseries, Lee and HBO are providing conspiracy theorists “with the biggest and most common platform they’ve ever had.” , directing their viewers directly to a swamp of odious and dangerous ideas. “ The New York TimesReggie Ugwu touched on this inclusion of 9/11 conspiracy theories in an interview with Lee on August 24, saying the filmmaker did not indulge the conspiracy theorists involved in spreading various misinformation about things like the President Donald Trump winning the 2020 election or the COVID-19 vaccine being dangerous. After suggesting that Congress hold a new hearing on the 9/11 attacks, Lee said he had his own questions about what happened that day. “The amount of heat it takes to melt steel, which temperatures don’t reach. And then the juxtaposition of how Building 7 fell to the ground when you put it next to other collapsing buildings that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people will make up their own minds, ”he said. “My approach is to put the information in the film and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the public. Where to look NYC EPICENTERS 09/11/2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decider.com/2021/08/26/spike-lee-re-edits-hbo-docuseries-nyc-epicenters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos