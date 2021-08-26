POWSTER launches augmented reality activation to summon the

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – POWDER, an award-winning interactive creative studio / production company for more than 170 film distributors, announced its collaboration with Universal Images for the worldwide launch of the first technology to market where you will have to tell Candyman five times to summon the final trailer release of the terrifying new film, fellow, which will be released this Friday, August 27.

Universal Pictures and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures present, in association with BRON Creative, a Monkeypaw production, fellow. fellow is directed by Nia DaCosta (The Next Years The Marvels) from a screenplay by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta. The film, starring Yahya Abdul-Matten II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us, 2022), Rosenfeld and Peele. The executive producers of the films are David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

POWSTER activation uses cutting edge technology to provide visitors fellow Films site a close and personal look at Candyman himself. By visiting the mobile home page of idareyou.candymanmovie.com, visitors can activate the immersive experience by saying Candyman five times in a virtual mirror, just like the characters in the film do to summon Candyman. Available on your phone or desktop, the experience takes over from the camera and microphone and, as you say the name, the movie’s bees invade your face before Candyman is revealed and the final trailer. movie exclusive is unlocked.

POWSTER used Google Speech-to-Text software and integrated it with the 8th Walls technology partner platform to make augmented reality possible in a web browser, creating a one-of-a-kind experience. The speech recognition software will only recognize the word Candyman in up to 120 dialects and six languages. WebAR 8th Walls face effects work in the browser on smartphones and desktops with a webcam. The experiment also made use of the 8th Walls browser media recorder, allowing users to capture the spooky moment and upload a video to share.

Activation uses technology that makes interactive and thrilling augmented reality elements accessible to anyone without first downloading an app, directing audiences directly to the movie’s website; the next natural destination for more information, content and schedules, said Ste Thompson, CEO and Creative Director of POWSTER. We were thrilled to bring the anticipation and adrenaline rush of fellow to life online, immersing audiences in the world of urban legends and creative storytelling.

