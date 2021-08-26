American Visionary Art Museum, Maryland Food Bank Win the John Oliver Contest; Strange artwork will be exhibited at Baltimore Museum – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The American Visionary Art Museum is one of five winners in a unique competition hosted by John Oliver, host of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.

In November, the gallery will host three unusual pieces from the show’s collection. AVAM and the Maryland Food Bank will each receive $ 10,000 from Oliver.

What’s the name “Last week’s gallery tonight for cultural enrichment” will begin its tour on September 7 at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

“We are pleased!” AVAM founder Rebecca Hoffberger said in a statement. “First, we were deeply moved that Mr. Oliver recognized and cared that the COVID pandemic and its forced public closures have caused heavy losses to museums. That he then concocted such a visible and fun challenge to publicly emphasize that need – well, we were struck!

Hoffberger’s proposal included an image of John Oliver’s face inserted into a classic Oscar Wilde photo.

Oliver launched the competition in October 2020 to highlight issues facing museums and arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. AVAM was chosen from nearly 1,000 museums across the country.

The works include a painting of TV host Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop, a painting of ties, and an artist’s painting from York, Pa. Of a couple in love with anthropomorphic rats.

Hoffberger said she was also thrilled the Maryland Food Bank was enjoying their victory.

“They have long made it an art of caring sincerely and practically for people in need and in crisis and more than ever deserve all of our help,” said Hoffberger.

This isn’t Oliver’s first move to help struggling businesses. Last year, her show created a line of stamps to encourage viewers to support the U.S. Postal Service. In 2018, he purchased several pieces of Russell Crowe costumes and props used on-screen, which he in turn donated to the latest Blockbuster operating Alaskan video. The coins were then sent to the Last Blockbuster in the World in Bend, Oregon.

The pieces will be at AVAM from November 1 to 22.