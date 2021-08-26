Entertainment
Which sponsors have Love Island won?
Despite Ofcom’s record number of complaints, ITV has racked up 73m this season thanks to its lucrative sponsorships. With the seventh season now over, YouGov is assessing which of its main sponsors has been crowned the 2021 winner.
After wrapping up a chapter in its seventh season, Love Island could prove to be ITV’s most successful series to date. The Season 7 finale wrapped up earlier this week and, according to Variety, drew in a record number of viewers, beating both last season’s finale and the most-watched Season 7 episode.
Love Island has long cornered the hard-to-reach youth market, and a look at the demographics of Love Island fans suggests why brands are keen to appear before this audience 54% are between 18 and 34 years old. 63% are women.
To get a feel for the business impact on Love Island’s partner brands, YouGov tracked eight of the top nine referrals that took place this year. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, a tool that monitors public perceptions of brands on a daily basis, reveals that several brands saw their brand awareness increase over the eight weeks of Love Island airing on ITV2.
The show’s main sponsor, Just Eat, saw its highest advertising awareness around the second week of airing (36.3% of Britons noticed an ad for the brand on July 8). The take out service was advertised at the start and end of commercials and sponsored the official Love Island podcast.
JD Sports, Love Islands’ official partner for gym and training equipment, also saw its brand awareness rise, while reaching its highest score in the second week of broadcast (11.4% saw an ad for the brand).
Boots and Cloud Nine both provided this year’s attendees with beauty and personal care products. Boots’ biggest publicity awareness approached the season finale, with around a fifth of Britons saying they saw an ad for the brand on August 22 (20.3%). Cloud Nines’ highest advertising awareness came two weeks after the start of season seven, where awareness increased by around two percentage points (2.2% on July 11).
As we approach the fourth week of airing, alcohol brand WKD saw its advertising awareness increase to 3.1%. In week five of this Love Islands airing season, Wrigleys Extra saw its advertising awareness increase to 2.7% of audiences.
The official sponsor of the Love Islands podcast this year, Spotify, had an average advertising awareness of 9% during the duration of the shows. The audio streaming brand saw an increase in this measure of brand health as we approached week three (13.4% saw an ad for Spotify on July 17).
Tinder became Love Islands ‘first-ever dating partner this year, and its ads managed to capture 4.3% of Brits’ eyes in week five.
Of the eight sponsors YouGov has tracked this year, all of them aside from Spotify and Cloud Nine ended their eight-week campaign with a higher Ad Awareness Score than where they started. Our data shows that all eight brands were successful in increasing advertising awareness at some point in the campaign.
