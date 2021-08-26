Oakland’s adventurous maestro Michael Morgan dies at 63

He grew up in the city, where he started taking piano lessons at the age of 8. At 12, he was conducting his high school orchestra.

Mr. Morgan studied composition at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio. At 22, he entered the Hans Swarowsky International Conducting Competition in Vienna just for the experience, he later said and ended up winning. This earned him the chance to conduct Mozart The Abduction of the Seraglio at the Vienna State Opera in 1982.

Georg Solti appointed him deputy conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1986. During his seven years there, he also regularly conducted the Chicago Civic Orchestra and the Chicago Youth Symphony. And he started to develop a sense of mission.

When I started my career, I wasn’t involved in the idea of ​​being a model or increasing the number of minorities in the field, he told the Chicago Tribune in 1993. I have realized, however, that someone has to take responsibility.

Mr. Morgan has been guest conductor with many major US orchestras, as well as with the New York City Opera, the Opera Theater of St. Louis, and the Washington National Opera. When he conducted the New York Philharmonic in 1992, the media said he was only the fifth black conductor to do so.

At the time, he told the New York Times that he felt his run was both a help and a hindrance.

I have a really nice little career now, he said, but I also know that sometimes it’s because it has been to the advantage of an organization to have me, an African American, around. of me. I see what others my age are doing, and that there are more star-studded careers than I have no doubt I would have if I weren’t black.