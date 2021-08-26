Together Review: Love and loathing in London





Like a terrible herald of what might lie ahead as future filmmakers grapple with our ongoing viral nightmare, Stephen Daldrys Together is an almost punitive watch. Whether it’s bearable at all is entirely due to the superlative acting skills of James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan as an unnamed couple forced to endure a prolonged London lockdown. Instead of a plot, we get a setup: they can’t stand the sight of each other. A yearlong pandemic diary embedded in a thorny domestic negotiation, the film is essentially a two-person play set in the upscale kitchen of the comfortable middle-class home of couples. Repeatedly breaking the fourth wall perhaps to avoid breaking dishes, the two address the camera in serious monologues. While these can range from denominational to explanatory (such as a long reflection on the meaning of exponential when counting Covid infections), they are almost always suffocating and self-centered.

A heart-wrenching opening scene exposes the pairs who practiced hostility (I hate your face! I think of you like a cancer!) And the quarrel of their union. Shes a liberal of some privilege; he is a Tory from a poor background. She works with a refugee charity; he has a very profitable consulting business. Floating somewhere on the outskirts is a young son, Artie (Samuel Logan), who is believed to be the glue that keeps the quarantined couple together. A monologue from him could have explained his parents’ dysfunction.

The movies’ lingering feuds are bad, but its overly crude callbacks of pandemic trials are almost worse. Reports of stripped grocery stores and refusal of masks; hymns to an overworked Somali caregiver and a holy nurse who watches over a family hospital bed. And intermittently tagging the film with a date and UK death toll, Daldry seems to be berating us for caring at all about his characters, with the hustle and bustle and fights of the living made even more trivial alongside the bodies that accumulate off the screen. An awkward and uncomfortable experience, Together takes place with a staging that pushes back our involvement. Political lectures are never fun, and the movies’ attacks on government incompetence and retirement home deaths made me wonder if the writer, Dennis Kelly, needed a back massage. So it’s a relief when McAvoys’ character begins to grow asparagus, and a difficult trigger is struck: no one needs a plague tale whose arc refuses to bend to hope. Together

Rated R for his cruel language and outrageous sexual speech. Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes. In theaters.

