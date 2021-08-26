Confused With Dwayne The Rock Johnson? This Alabama cop has a lot: it’s flattering

Morgan County can certainly sense what the Rock is up to, thanks to a lookalike in the Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol Lt. Eric Fields looks like none other than Dwayne Johnson, the world-famous movie star known for the Jumanji films and one of the most beloved professional wrestlers of all time.

Sheriff’s office posted this on Facebook last week, when a local fan must have seen it for himself: this gentlemen recently met Sgt. Mason and informed him that he wanted to meet our assistant who people say looks like The Rock. Sgt. Mason passed it on and Lieutenant Fields was happy to stop by Hartselle Wal-Mart to see it. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his colleagues!

Sure enough, this fan and many others feel the same about the muscular police officer (who also shaves his head like Johnson), with some even posting comparisons on TIC Tac.

Fields, 37, worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, including in jail, investigations, the special victim unit and with drug-threatened children before being sworn in in as Deputy Marshal of the United States. He was promoted to corporal and then worked from sergeant to lieutenant on the patrol for which he provides tactical training and serves as a firearms instructor.

Fields said it’s been a running joke for a few years now, but the comparisons don’t even stop at Johnson. I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesels love the kid, Fields said. I am okay. It’s humorous. That’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

The self-proclaimed cut-up said hell was with him enough to make an impression of Johnson and Diesel if he was in a hurry to do so. In the meantime, friends might call and ask Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? borrowing the famous slogan of former professional wrestlers.

Last week, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Fields and a fan who had just met him. A coworker was at a local Walmart where he told someone he had a coworker who looked like The Rock. When he learned that this person was a huge fan of his films and his wrestling career, he called Fields to meet him in person. More than anything, he didn’t want to disappoint the fan. But given the resemblance, he did no such thing.

The blessing was really on me because he had a spirit that was such a great person to meet, Fields said. This is the real celebrity. Everyone knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I will try to bless someone else and I go out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the real Rock could meet this kid. Hes the hometown hero.

More importantly, Fields hopes this will only allow him to connect more with the people of Morgan County.

We really love getting involved in the community, carving up and being neighbors – not just the app, he said.

He said his family even saw him, with his wife often buying him Dwayne Johnson’s paraphernalia for practice. But despite people’s expectations to come as close as possible to the resemblance to The Rock via Fields, he has stated that he doesn’t want to disappoint them and that he can only be himself.

I don’t want to disappoint anyone, Fields said. I walk one day and from a different perspective I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little scary compared to what other people expect, I guess.

I just intend to be me. I will cut. I’m a big cut-up. If that happens and someone says that, I’ll play along. I couldn’t really be anyone other than me. I’m just happy that I can be a part of someone’s happiness and laughter.

