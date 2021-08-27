JoJo Siwa makes ‘DWTS’ history with professional same-sex dance partner

Jojo siwa is already proving a revolutionary force on “Dancing With the Stars”, even before hitting the dance floor on September 20.

TikTokand YouTube superstar, 18, who came out as LGBTQ member community in January, will compete with a female professional partner. Gay twinning will be a first for ABC ballroom dance competition, which began in 2005 and marks its 30th season this fall.

“We are making history,” Siwa told USA TODAY ahead of Thursday’s announcement of her “DWTS” appearance with the Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.“It’s never happened in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ before. It’s always been a boy-girl relationship.”

Same-sex dance partners have participated in international versions of the show, produced by BBC Studios. The UK show “Strictly Come Dancing”, on which DWTS is based, featured same-sex dance partners (boxer Nicola Adams and pro Katya Jones) last season.