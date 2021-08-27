‘GMA’ producer Michael Corn, ABC named in sexual assault lawsuit

ABC News employee accuses former “Hello America” sexual assault producer Michael Corn in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, and claims the network “did nothing to protect her” or “remove Corn from his position of power.”

Kirstyn Crawford, a 31-year-old producer forGeorge Stephanopoulos on “GMA,” claims the assaults took place while on a business trip in 2015. The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, alleges Corn, Crawford’s boss at the time, forcefully touched her on an Uber ride, then later attempted to have sex with her in her hotel room.

Corn is also accused of assaulting former ABC employee Jill McClain, who corroborated his claims. The assaults allegedly took place in 2010 and 2011, when Corn caught her on a plane, nailed her to a hotel bed and made other unwanted sexual advances, McClain says.

Corn denies the charges through his lawyer.

According to the lawsuit, ABC was aware of the corn complaints as early as 2017, but “looked away, raised corn through the ranks due to its commercial success as a grower, and eased the hostile workplace that Corn cultivated through his influence on subordinate careers, sexual harassment, gas lighting and anger management issues. “

Both women say the assault has had an impact on their careers.

Corn was senior executive producer of “GMA” for seven years before quitting abruptly in April. He is now president of news for NewsNation, a cable network owned by Nexstar Media Group, which has no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corns’ employment at Nexstar, said the spokesperson Gary Weitman.