SM will absorb the music production unit before the sale of the founder’s stake

South Korean music powerhouse SM Entertainment Co. will absorb music production company 100% owned by founder and chief producer Lee Soo-man, who has put up for sale his entire 18.72% stake in the pioneering K-pop agency.

Shortly after acquiring its sister company whose Korean name translates to “Like Enterprise”, SM Entertainment will sell more than 20% of its shares worth 340 billion won ($ 291 million) at current prices in the world. market, Asia Economy reported on August 15. .

In addition to Lee’s 18.72% stake, other unidentified shareholders will offer a 5% stake, the report adds. Lee’s stake in SM is the agency’s largest stake and comes with management rights.

The report was not immediately confirmed, nor the official English name of the music production company.

The combination of the two companies is expected to bring the value of the controlling stake in SM to 750 billion won, with its enterprise value expected to reach 4.2 trillion won on a market cap of 1.7 trillion won in the junior market of Kosdaq. , according to the report.

Like Enterprise was valued at around 100 billion won by an accounting firm in 2019 when KB Asset Management Co., a shareholder of SM, publicly asked SM to merge with the music production company.

At the time, the Korean asset management company claimed that SM paid Lee over 10 billion won a year in advisory fees, without paying dividends to shareholders. But SM had refused the request.

Lee would remain determined to offload his stake in the label behind Red Velvet, Girls’ Generation, Shinee, EXO, NCT and BoA, rather than passing it on to his children.

Its sale of stake will be completed almost simultaneously with the merger between SM and Like Enterprise, and if the interests of both buyer and seller are met, the deal will close within two months, the daily said, citing a bank of anonymous investment. The source.

Red velvet

BENDING TOWARDS THE CJ GROUP

Now that bidders have been narrowed down to CJ ENM Co. and Kakao Entertainment Co., the report says SM founder Lee is leaning towards the South Korean entertainment conglomerate’s media company from food to food.

CJ Group vice chairman Miky Lee has reportedly met with SM founder and chief producer Lee Soo-man to discuss the sale of the stake.

For CJ ENM to secure the management rights of SM and make it its subsidiary, it must acquire at least 20% of the capital to comply with national fair trade laws.

SM is an attractive target for CJ ENM, which operates various cable TV channels, including Mnet music streaming, tvN, OCN movie channel, Tooniverse animation channel, and home shopping brand CJ OnStyle, as well as the OTT TVing platform. CJ Group is also the country’s leading film producer and distributor.

CJ ENM announced in June that it plans to spend 5,000 billion won to produce original content over the next five years, with the goal of becoming Marvel Studios of Asia.

By comparison, Kakao Corp., the country’s leading mobile messaging app, has expanded from ridesharing, entertainment, gaming and shopping services to fintech and education.

SM, founded in 1989, introduced the systematic casting, training and production of singers and music, leading the worldwide phenomenon of Korean wave and K-pop. It was renamed SM Entertainment in 1995.

It controls 20% of the national entertainment management market, behind the market leader HYBE with a 33% share. SM’s market capitalization is approximately one-tenth that of HYBE.

In the first half of this year, SM reported operating profit of 42.9 billion won, up sharply from 6.5 billion won for full year 2020 on a consolidated basis. It also reached a net profit of 25 billion won in the January-June period, compared to two consecutive years of net losses in 2019 and 2020.

Its share price hit an all-time high of 75,600 won on Wednesday, before closing 0.42% higher at 72,400 won.

