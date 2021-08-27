Reviews | Take advantage of what the University of Iowa has to offer





Students of all years, especially freshmen, should experience the extracurricular activities offered by IU

I never found my place in high school. I joined the competitive speaker club, but hated both speaking and competing. I did this just to see my friends and maybe improve my presentation skills. My high school boasted of having nearly a hundred clubs but in the end many of them were just friends putting a title on their group to get loopholes around some high school rules regarding loitering. When I first got to the University of Iowa, the number of events and clubs on offer was almost overwhelming for a naive freshman. I spent most of my OnIowa! week freshman orientation period, traveling from event to event, putting mud on my knees ultimate frisbee, and caving through the Iowa Memorial Union. At the start of class, I shifted my focus from the social side of the university to the academic side and lost my foothold in the process. One thing I regret now that I’m in my fourth year in Iowa is the lack of extracurricular activities I did outside of my major. I have interacted with almost every literary magazine on campus, but never got involved in the Anthropology Club because I was not an anthropology student. I didn’t take any field lessons and didn’t think I belonged to the club. Ultimately all you need is an interest in the field and the groups will hug you to show you how they operate. The UI also offers events outside of the weekly clubs. Some don’t have attendance requirements, so you can come and go as you please. The campus leisure and wellness center offers Check-in after dark events throughout the year around a certain theme. Campus Activity Board offers $ 3 movies at IMU later in the academic season, as well as parties at three Mayflower, Currier, and Hillcrest residences where you can hang out with friends, win prizes, and create social. art. Student organization events will continue mainly as usual this semester, and masks are strongly encouraged indoors. Many clubs also offer virtual participation options. Apart from connecting with members of the Hawkeye community, participating in extracurricular activities has many benefits. Claudette Christinson, journalist for the Journal of Graduate Studies in Education at Brandon University, said peer relations, appropriate social conduct and basic skills for academic success are greatly affected by extracurricular activities. The many events offered by the UI are not only intended for demonstration or for certain clubs to brag about their involvement with the university. It is about promoting student growth through community, the arts and common interests. It’s the easiest way to interact with the UI on a social aspect, rather than through academics. To find more events and clubs, the Event calendar lists the main events taking place around the campus, After school focuses on entertainment for students, and To hire This is where all the information about clubs registered at the University can be found. College is the time to try new things outside of your comfort zone. Let the user interface help you. Columns reflect the views of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

