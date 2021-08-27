Cache Creek Casino postpones concerts and major opening events for resort expansion – Daily Democrat





In light of the increase in COVID-19 cases and out of caution, the executive management of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and Cache Creek Casino Resort have decided to delay their plans to open initially scheduled for September. The concerts will also be postponed until further notice, according to a statement from the Casino. The difficult decision was made with the health and well-being of customers and employees as the Casino’s top priority. Postponed concerts include Train, the Beach Boys, Clint Black and Boyz II Men. New dates will be announced once confirmed. Although these events are postponed, the casino, hotel and its amenities, including the South Tower with its luxury suites, Ens sushi and the newly reconfigured C 2 Steak and Seafood, remain open for the time being with COVID-protocols. 19 appropriate in place. “We take seriously our responsibility as leaders in the Northern California hospitality industry,” the press release said. “The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and the Cache Creek Casino Resort will remain vigilant for the health and safety of guests and employees, as we have done throughout the pandemic.” Even before public health officials called it, Cache Creek Casino Resort was among the first properties to close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation continued to provide full salary and benefits to staff for months throughout this shutdown, the statement added. And once the vaccines became available, the Yocha Dehe Fire Department organized several vaccination clinics on site, providing more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine to casino and tribe employees, as well as those in the area. the rural community of Capay Valley. Tribal leaders and resort management will continue to work with county and state public health officials to inform future decisions regarding events, paid entertainment and all other operations at the Cache Creek Casino Resort. Those interested in learning more about all of the measures taken by Cache Creek Casino Resort in response to the pandemic are encouraged to explore the “press” section of their website or visit Cachecreekcasion.com/press.

