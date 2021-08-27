Keb Mo in concert, acrobatics, a charity butterfly launch and an art battle: Tricias Weekend Picks: 8/27/21

Keb Mo at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Grammy Award-winning Keb Mo will take the stage at Vilar on Saturday.

Daily Special

If you are a Keb Mo fan, you are going to have a blast this weekend. This Grammy-winning songwriter will take the stage again at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

I remember seeing this brightly smiling blues singer and guitarist during the early years of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. He had already won his first Grammy Award in 1996 and another in 1998, both in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album. We were so excited to see this rising star in our backyard at this theater gem in the Rockies. He sat in the front of the stage and conversed with the audience between songs. Mo was hitchhiking on a star and we were there for the ride. Since then he has performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center several times and the show is always fresh and intimate.

Keb Mo is the nickname of Kevin Moore, who mastered the guitar from his teenage years. His talents as a guitarist have earned him multiple invitations to the prestigious Eric Claptons Crossroads Festival. Over the past decades, Keb Mo has worked with artists such as Pap John Creach, Big Joe Turner, Booker T. Jones, and Keith Richards.

Keb Mos, Oklahoma’s last album was released in 2019 and won a Grammy Award for Best American Album. Expect to hear songs from this album and other favorites from its extensive song collection.

Tickets cost $ 105 and can be purchased online at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497. The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently announced the establishment of proof of vaccination requirements for adults and masks for children. Learn more about vilarpac.org/covid-policy .

Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival

Learn how to pick and identify edible mushrooms and other wild foods at the Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival this weekend.

Daily Special

The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival returns to Eagle this weekend with three days of events, activities and gatherings for those who have caught the foraging bug. Picking mushrooms in the Rockies is a popular way to get out and exercise outdoors, but also serves to be there looking for the best mushroom bounty you can find.

The 11th Annual Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival brings together nationwide experts in mushroom and wild food research, cuisine, culture and adventure in Eagle. The event is so popular that locals as well as visitors flock to learn and learn not only about mushrooms but also about wild food. The four-course food and wine pairing dinner at The Assembly, natural wine tasting at Color Coffee Roasters, and guided forays have already sold out, but there are still ways to participate and learn.

The public is invited to the Meet and Greet event with presenters at Color Coffee at Eagle Ranch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturdays, come listen to presentations and take classes at the Capitol Theater, which has ample seating in its four theaters. Tickets can be purchased at the door. A film titled Know Your Mushrooms, by Ron Mann, will be screened at the Eagle Library between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. At press time, there was still room for the cooking class that takes place after. -midday.

Even though the forays are sold out, all course participants can independently foray on Sunday morning and bring their mushrooms or wild food to the identification table and discuss their findings with experts.

Speaking of experts, the list of expert speakers is impressive. From doctors and holistic health educators talking about the medicinal values ​​of mushrooms to foodies giving you culinary advice, the breadth of knowledge at the festival will be spectacular.

The festival ends with mushroom and wild food celebrations with Hardscrabble music at 7 Hermits Brewing from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Sundays. In addition to mushrooms and wild foods, the festival will feature beer and kombucha prepared by 7 Hermits Brewing in partnership with Bonfire Brewing and High Country Kombucha.

For more information and tickets see eaglemushroomfest.com.

Art battle

More than 20 artists will have three hours to complete their art projects during the artistic battle of the Alpine Art Centers this Saturday at Riverwalk in Edwards.

Alpine Arts Center

Artists ‘advice: Roll up your sleeves and get ready to take part in the Third Annual Alpine Art Centers’ Art Battle this Saturday. More than 20 artists will have three hours to create a work of art in the medium of their choice.

The Art Battle will take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the public is invited. Stop by the Alpine Arts Center at Riverwalk in Edwards to collect your card showing where over 20 artists will be located in Riverwalk and tokens to vote for your favorite artist.

Stroll the Riverwalk and watch artists in motion as they create their works of art as part of this timed art challenge. Stop at the many shops and restaurants on Riverwalk, then come back to see the artists to check on their progress. Choose your favorite and hand in your voting token before 5:30 p.m. at the Center des arts alpins. People’s Choice winners will be announced and artists will also receive various awards.

Live music will be heard throughout the afternoon, and then ’80s cover band Rewind will take the stage from 6-8 at the Riverwalk Backyard, a concert venue between the Riverwalk and the Eagle River. A silent auction will also be held throughout the day and will end when Rewind wraps up the concert at around 8 p.m. The silent auction will feature pieces created for the competition as well as additional local artwork for sale.

For more information, visit artalpin.org or Alpine Arts Centers Facebook page .

SpeakUp ReachOut Community Walk

SpeakUp ReachOut hosts its annual Butterfly Memorial Ceremony and Community Walk with a keynote speaker from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Freedom Park in Edwards.

Gary Bending / Unsplash

SpeakUp ReachOut will be hosting its annual Memorial Butterfly Ceremony and Community Walk this Saturday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am The community walk symbolizes support within the community and the butterfly launch represents hope.

SpeakUp ReachOut, established in 2009, is the Eagle County Suicide Prevention and Coalition. The non-profit organization aims to reduce the number of suicides in Eagle County and educate the community on suicide prevention.

The event takes place at Freedom Park in Edwards. Keynote speaker Lena Heilmann, Ph.D., MNM, is this year’s American Association of Suicidology Survivor of the Year. Dr Heilmann will share her story of loss after her sister’s suicide in 2012. Dr Heilmann wrote the book Still With Us: Voices of Sibling Suicide Loss Survivors and will explain how she turned to a community of survivors and how that is. allowed her to survive her own intense feelings of grief.

Help SpeakUp ReachOut increase local awareness and establish new dialogues around mental health. For more information and to register for the event, visit talkupreachout.org .

Minturn Happenings

Minturn’s Greatest Show! presented by PLAY Performance Group takes place this Sunday at the Little Beach Amphitheater in Minturn.

Daily Special

Visit this historic railway town for a variety of events this weekend. Minturn was developed in the late 1800s as a railway town, with the Rio Grande railway line running through the region and the state of Colorado. Today it is a quaint town with shops and restaurants surrounded by scenic hiking and biking trails.

On Saturdays, head to the valley’s original market, the Minturn Market, which turns 23 this summer. Vendors will sell items like jewelry, art, gourmet foods, clothing, products and more. Stop for breakfast or lunch before or after a hike or bike ride. Music can be found at the Radio Free Minturn booth. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until September 4. Learn more about minturnmarket.org .

Minturn will also be holding its community-wide clearance sale from 8 am until noon on Saturday. Stop by Minturn Market to receive a map, then head to different neighborhood construction sites and search for all kinds of garage sale finds. More details can be found at minturncommunityfund.org .

On Saturday night, the Blue Starlite Drive-In in Minturn will host a fundraiser for Little Champions, whose mission is to transform and empower the lives of young people in Eagle County who face a variety of cognitive and physical disabilities. . The Blue Starlite Drive-In will show Apex Survival: Maiden Voyage, on its outdoor display. The film is an inspiring story about shark experts and conservationists and the migratory journey of great white sharks. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and the film will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bluestarlitedrivein.com and the profits go to Small Champions.

On Sunday, treat the family to the greatest show in Minturn! presented by PLAY Performance Group. After performing at the Vail America Days and Eagle ARTWalks First Friday events this summer, Valleys’ premier aerobatic group is putting on a great circus show for the community. This is a human performance that will delight the whole family with a variety of circus arts, live music and marching band.

PLAY Performance Group has evolved from Peace Love Aerial Yoga in Minturn to become a hub for aerial arts education and performance, offering some of the valley’s most creative and inspiring local productions. This acrobatic art form has captured the attention of many throughout the valley and PLAY currently trains and offers weekly classes at Mountain Recreation Field House in Edwards. After seeing them play, you might want to jump into a class.

The event takes place at Little Beach Park in Minturn. PLAY Performance Group will present two shows, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The cost is $ 15 and children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at PLAYcircus.brownpapertickets.com