



This is useful, explains Marketing Director Kirsten Park, because as you might expect, there are more professional opportunities for performing workers than for actors. Each student works closely with the business manager, handles all administrative aspects of running a theater company, and is guaranteed time on stage and behind the scenes in one production. Many students who have had the opportunity to work alongside professional actors and theater professionals, especially those in New York City, have found these connections invaluable early in their after-school careers, Park said. SALT Contemporary Dance Founded in 2013, non-profit SALT Contemporary Dance has built in-depth training programs, worked with high-level choreographers and shared innovative productions with the local community. SALT partners with the U on several events throughout the year to support students on their journey from campus to career. The December SHAPE Choreography Festival invites dancers to submit a work they have choreographed for professional evaluation while the February Winter Workshop offers training and insight into the SALT experience. SALT’s biggest event with the U is the LINK Audition Festival. This week-long festival invites dancers to train and work with emerging choreographers while auditioning for 12 to 15 different dance companies from across the country. It’s an incredible networking opportunity for students, and typically 30-70% of attendees are offered positions, a SALT representative said. SALT also has a training company called SALT2 in which many university graduates participate.

DEATH UMFA presents a range of works of art and exhibitions. Students can find internships, work-study and employment opportunities through the U Work-study site and universities HR department page. The museum is committed to creating a work environment where employees are valued, recognized and rewarded. UMFA also offers student resources across campus as Art Pass, the Art Ambassadors program, opportunities to organize programs, classroom tours, gallery tours and a variety of programs ranging from artist lectures to artistic creation and programs Art + Well-being. Students have free access to the museum’s global fine art collections, exhibitions and other programs. Whether studying art, chemistry or nursing, students will find opportunities to understand their disciplines in new ways, said Mindy Wilson, director of marketing and communications at UMFA. UMFA Galleries are a space where students can explore, enjoy, relax, perform, make their voices heard or participate, depending on their interests. Professional connections with the internship coordinator, Artsforce, Pioneer Theater, SALT, UMFA, Ballet West Where Utah Symphony can be a valuable part of the college experience and career development of College of Fine Arts students. Like many industries, building and maintaining a professional network is very important in the arts, Wolsey said. Being connected with other artists, companies, and organizations is a great way for students to kick-start their careers by making connections with industry before leaving college, which so often materializes into opportunities.

