Fun returns at Oregon State Fair

The fair will start on Friday and run through September 6, with carnival rides, animal shows and live music. Two special fundraising events will support Santiam Canyon wildfire recovery efforts.

A bird’s eye view of the 2019 Oregon State Fair. (Sahara Harrell / Reporter Salem)

The beloved Oregon Fair returns to Salem this week for food, fun and excitement.

After last year’s hiatus due to Covid, the Oregon State Fair is coming back to life. The fair, which will run from August 27 to September 6, promises a return with new events, surprises, fun and sharing.

I think almost everyone who works for the Oregon State Fair has a memory or experience that draws them to the fair, said Kim Grewe-Powell, CEO of Oregon State Fair. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy all the fair has to offer. This is the best part of my job!

The fair has been held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds almost every year since 1862. And in 2021, it offers something for everyone.

For those who love carnival rides, four new opportunities debut at the Fair this year: Vertigo, Round-Up, Tip Top and Eruption.

There will be many options of interest for animal and livestock lovers. The ever popular Great American Petting Zoo returns, giving kids across the state the chance to interact with farm animals. Exhibitors from across Oregon and beyond will showcase their beef cattle, pigs and other livestock. Dairy cow enthusiasts will enjoy a range of exhibits spread over three days, for Brown Swiss cows, Guernsey cows, Holstein and Jersey cows and more.

Llamas will be present for a warm admiration, along with poultry and doves, rabbits and turkeys. Farmyard Follies, a live animal show, will be presented daily. Dog racing and a host of horse events will be featured, including categories like Miniature Horses, Tennessee Walking Horses, Peruvian Horses and many more are also on offer.

Twelve-week-old piglets flew onto the race track on the opening day of the 2019 Oregon State Fair. (Anna CK Smith / Special to Salem Reporter)

But it is far from everything. Grewe-Powell is particularly excited about two fundraising events to benefit Santiam Canyon and the ongoing wildfire recovery efforts.

We were excited about our new Celebrate Oregon Harvest Festival, which replaces the Pairings! this year, she said. Paid event kicks off Friday 27, featuring wines from Willamette Valley [from 11 wineries] and free regional food and music.

Food will include local beef, seafood and vegetable appetizers carefully prepared by Chef Andrew Garrett.

The [Harvest Festival] The event is a fundraiser for the Santiam firefighters, Grewe-Powell added. It is to honor the bravery and sacrifices they made in 2020, fighting the wildfire that ravaged our state.

The other fundraiser is a concert, Ezra Ray Hart’s performance on Bravery Day, September 6. The show will raise funds for the Canyon Risinggroup, to help rebuild Santiam Canyon from the 2020 fires.

Competitions in the fair buildings are back, with the creativity of Oregon’s teens shown in the fields of beads, duct tape designs, and hanging crafts, such as macrame and mobiles. , among many other categories.

The public’s favorite quilt exhibits always draw visitors for appreciation and inspiration. They will be on display this year with all the colors and designs that trade fair attendees have come to expect.

Among crafts, Grewe-Powell is particularly looking forward to Ruthannes Creations, an exhibition featuring dresses and handbags made from newspapers and road maps, as well as other creations made from recycled materials. Also, she said, a Washed Ashore creation will be one of the building’s many highlights. The Bandon, Oregon-based art studio creates sculptures from rubbish washed up on the coast to educate about ocean pollution.

Oregon State Fair ensured that every night of the fair extraordinary talent took to the stage. From Chicago to Pat Benatar to Collective Soul, music will be heard throughout the 185 acres of fairgrounds.

In response to the mandate of the Oregon health authorities and recent increases in hospitalizations due to Covid, masks will be required both inside and outside of fair buildings this year, except when people are eating or actively drink. No proof of vaccination or temperature control is required at the entrance.

The answers to almost all possible questions and the possibility of obtaining tickets to shows and events can be found atoregonstatefair.org. Daily tickets cost $ 8 for adults and $ 6 for children, with online presale discounts and other offers available.

Writer Helen Caswell can be contacted at[email protected]

Story idea? Advice? Contact Salem Reporter by email:[email protected]

JUST THE FACTS, FOR SALEM –We report to your community with care and depth, fairness and precision. Receive local news that interests you. Subscribe to Salem Reporter starting at $ 5 per month. ClickI want to subscribe!