Great8 Weekend Events: Ashland Fourth Fridays, Caribe Fyah and Richmond Paddle Cup





RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) August is drawing to a close, but the event season is still going strong. From live music and happy hour to all-you-can-eat crabs and kayaking, there are more than enough events to keep you busy all weekend. Here is our Great8 list of things to do this weekend! THURSDAY, AUGUST. 26: TRIVIA NIGHT IN TANG AND BISCUIT Gather the brightest minds you know for this weekly trivia night featuring fun facts and prizes. There will also be happy hours throughout the evening. 7 to 9 p.m. at Tang and Biscuit at 3406 West Moore St., Richmond FRIDAY, AUGUST. 27: HAPPY HOUR CARIBE FYAH Start the weekend off on the right foot with Caribe Fyah: Happy Hour edition on the daily menu. You can expect to hear a lot of dancehall, reggaetn, merengue, reggae and more. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Daily Menu, 1706 E. Main St., Richmond Looking for more things to do? Check out the local events calendar

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 2: ASHLAND FOURTH FRIDAY Do you like art? Head to this celebration of arts and culture that takes place every fourth Friday in downtown Ashland. Local artists take to the streets and showcase their works with art exhibitions, live music, and alfresco dining. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Friendly and family. SATURDAY, AUGUST. 28: 2021 RICHMOND PADDLE CUP Get out your kayaks and canoes for this race to benefit the James River Association. There will be a fun one-mile course, a two-and-a-half-mile short course, a five-mile short course, and a 22-mile course for more experienced paddlers. After the races there will be an awards ceremony, refreshments and live music for the enjoyment of the participants. 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 354 at 4800 Welby Turn, Midlothian. You can find more information and online registration. SATURDAY, AUGUST. 28: Crabs, beers and spirits by the James If you like crabs, beer and live bands we have the perfect event for you. This weekend at Brown’s Island there is an all-you-can-eat crab festival. Live bands featuring Testiphy, MASHUP, HD BAND and local DJs such as Joe Fu, DJ Drake and DJ Sir RJ will be touring. From noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and range from $ 10 to $ 700. Brown Island, Richmond. Friendly and family. An upcoming event? Submit it in our community calendar

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 28: Texas BBQ Meat Market The Smokey Mug in Highland Park hosts a Texas BBQ Meat Market every Saturday until they are sold out. The market starts at 11 a.m. The restaurant will feature meat and veg dishes and tons of tasty sides, cold beer and specialty cocktails crafted by the one and only Danny Serious. The Smokey Mug is located at 15 East Brookland Park Blvd. Friendly and family. SATURDAY, AUGUST. 28: The Stag Creek Derby The 2nd Annual Stag Creek Virtual Pony Swim takes place this weekend! Ponies will descend on Stag Creek in Ashland to raise funds for the James River Horse Foundation. The funds will be used to support the 23 retired racehorses living at the State Farm Work Center in Goochland County. The race will be broadcast live on the James River Horse Foundation Facebook page. 1 p.m. All admissions are $ 10. SUNDAY AUGUST. 29: REFUSE THE BRUNCH? End the weekend at brunch with the best jams this Sunday. Listen to a live DJ playing Hip Hop, Pop, R&B and more as you sip mimosas and enjoy your meal. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stadium Sports Bar, 119 N. 18th St., Richmond.

