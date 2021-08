Lionsgate closed CinemaCon with help from Nicolas Cage in his most Nicolas Cage role to date. The studio showed the first images of The unbearable weight of massive talents (April 22, 2022), the metacomedy in which Cage plays a version of himself. The trailer for the Red Band is Cage Completely Unleashed, playing into the public myths that have sprouted around him. The trailer opens with highlights from Cage’s illustrious career, then moves on to the fictional Cage, who continues to be cast out of roles. Finally, he calls his representative to tell him that he is retiring: “Tell the trades it has been a huge honor to be part of the storytelling and the creation of myths. It’s an emotional moment, only his representative can’t hear, because they have poor cell phone reception in the Hollywood Hills. When all is lost, Cage’s agent (Neil Patrick Harris) presents him with an option: a million dollar salary to attend a superfan’s birthday party. Cage worried that the superfan needed something weird, maybe something sexual, but was assured it wasn’t. This fan turns out to be a drug cartel lord (Pedro Pascal) who has a wax statue of Cage with his gold pistols from Face / Off. Cage offers to buy it there for $ 20,000. Things get worse when CIA agents (including one played by Tiffany Haddish) inform Cage that his new friend is a drug lord. Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen are also on the bill. Tom Gormican is directing the film. Lionsgate also offered a first look at Falling moon, the disaster photo of Independence day filmmaker Roland Emmerich. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in the disaster film, in which the moon is on a collision course with the Earth. The trailer features the appropriate Emmerich slogan “in 2022 the moon is coming to us”. The opening scene features the characters Berry and Wilson in space in 2011 on a satellite repair mission that quickly goes awry when debris from the moon hits, sending their ship into a violent spin. The camera then zooms in on the moon, where a storm is brewing. The studio also touted its upcoming list with brief glimpses of Borders, by Jennifer Lopez Hunting rifle wedding and the news that faith-based football drama American Underdog would debut in theaters over Christmas. Echoing a refrain from CinemaCon in which theater owners were more worried than ever about the health of their industry, Lionsgate Cinema Chairman Joe Drake said, “Movies in theaters are here to stay.”

