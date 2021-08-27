Music Industry Weighs Vaccination Mandates, But Politics Collides | Entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The coronavirus vaccine has given the live entertainment industry hope for a rebound in 2021. Now, as COVID-19 cases rise and hospital beds fill, we feels like March 2020 is starting again.

Tom DeGeorge has managed to keep his popular Crowbar club in Tampa, Florida afloat since the pandemic by hosting a few concerts each month, a fraction of his pre-pandemic concert schedule. But as cases have increased in Florida, show cancellations have increased and attendance has plummeted.

I have a feeling I’m probably going to lose the majority of my fall and winter schedule, but I’m basically already mentally prepared for the worst-case scenario, ”DeGeorge said.

Hoping to save and survive another devastating year, the industry is quickly moving towards vaccination warrants for spectators, event staff and crew.

But the politicization of the pandemic and vaccines have dealt another blow to places like DeGeorges. Across the country, there are a myriad of national and local rules that govern when and where mask warrants and vaccine requirements can be applied.

In Florida and Texas, for example, governors have banned vaccine passports, which in some cases apply to private companies.

What we’ve really seen in Austin are people lacking a clear direction in trying to explore and understand what can be done, said Cody Cowan, executive director of the Red River Cultural District in Austin, TX. , which houses 15 concert halls. I think the feeling is certainly, both from the places and the musicians, that everyone wants public health in place, even though the state has decided not to put orders in place around public health.

He said the Austin sites are testing various vaccine and testing requirements, but that comes with significant risk. Texas state law states that businesses cannot require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which regulates alcohol licensing, has notified some restaurants and concert halls that their requirements did not comply. Cowan says this indicates the state is prepared to penalize sites for COVID-19 rule violations.

Your license can be suspended, revoked or permanently withdrawn if you choose to attempt to enforce public health, Cowan said. This is the kind of fear that lived constantly.

According to Colleen Fischer, general manager and director of reservations for both sites, adjacent sites ACL Live and 3TEN will comply with artists’ requests to require fans to present negative test results and masks are required. If a fan does not provide test results, they will also accept proof of vaccination.

Floridas DeGeorge said he was spat out by a client and others tried to physically fight him for being forced to wear masks. He believes the anger stems from the political messages about masks and other virus protection policies.

Touring bands, the best of the best, won’t come here if they don’t feel they can be safe and we can’t offer them the same assurances they have in other states, DeGeorge said. .

The demand for concert vaccines is not just coming from the biggest promoters like Live Nation and AEG Live, but also the artists themselves. The Foo Fighters, Phish, Maroon 5, The Killers, and Dead & Company have all publicly stated that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans.

Singer Jennifer Nettles, who performs solo and as a member of country duo Sugarland, said she is considering it from a business perspective.

We can’t force anyone to get vaccinated, Nettles said. But we have a right to say, OK, if you don’t have it, then you can’t come because it’s dangerous. It is not a judgment of character that is made. It is a question of fact.

And Nettles is also frustrated that political divisiveness and misinformation dominates the conversation between fans and sometimes artists.

Especially if you watch country music, wowza, when you consider the demographic and political lines that are drawn, I feel like that makes it extremely difficult, said Nettles.

Other artists have taken positions opposed to the vaccination mandates. Country singer Travis Tritt said in a statement that vaccination policies at concerts are discriminatory.

I have always been a great advocate for basic human rights and freedom for all, said Tritt. No government, employer or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on these rights and freedoms. “

At the famous Exit / In rock club in Nashville, owner Chris Cobb said they had to turn down around 10% of attendees the first time they instituted a vaccine requirement for a show. He says that some of those who were turned down were unaware of the policy just adopted.

We have to bear the burden of figuring out how to implement it, Cobb said. And it is extremely useful when the artists are not only supportive, but also vocally supportive.

Nettles shared data on unvaccinated people filling up the small local hospital in his hometown in Georgia on social media.

He’s not an artist making a power play, Nettles said. People are dying. There is a way to keep people from dying.

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://twitter.com/kmhall