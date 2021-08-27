Vista smells sweet of salvation as Hollywood blockbusters rise and theaters reopen





Marvel studios Hollywood blockbusters like Black Widow are making a comeback in theaters, boosting Vista Group’s prospects.

Movie theater software company Vista Group is in recovery as it considers a list of Hollywood blockbusters and the global reopening of movie theaters. The company’s loss narrowed to $ 2.6 million in the six months to the end of June, from $ 43.2 million in the same period last year. The prior period included $ 28.5 million in write-downs on the value of its business and $ 1.6 million in personnel restructuring costs. Vista had its most difficult year in its history in 2020 as Covid-19 closed theaters around the world. However, the company said blockbusters started making a comeback in theaters in the last few months of its first half, with 80% of theaters open in key markets by the end of the half with a list of exciting films to be released from. Hollywood blockbusters slated to 2022 and beyond. . The global box office recovery has been strong, the company said in its interim report released to NZX on Friday. READ MORE:

* Theaters set to recover this year as vaccines roll out and threat of streaming subsides, analysts say

* Vista cinema group posts a loss of $ 56.7 million in 2020 and rebounds this year

* Covid-19 was the horror show in the cinema, but NZ’s Vista group sees more wellness in 2021

Theaters had said films such as Godzilla vs Kong, F9, Black Widow and Free Guy all exceeded audience expectations, Vista said. In the context of the recovery from the pandemic, and although many geographies are still subject to various operating restrictions, the strong consumer support for the movie experience has been encouraging in terms of the health of the industry, a declared the company. With good demand and a blockbuster backlog, 2021 is expected to continue to exceed expectations. Vista shares jumped 4.9% to $ 2.38 mid-morning on the NZX. THING The best movies of 2021 so far are available to stream while you’re stuck at home. Vista reported stable first-half revenue of $ 44.9 million and forecasts annual revenue of between $ 95 million and $ 100 million. This is an increase from its revenue of $ 87.5 million in 2020. The company previously noted that it is strong and more competitive in a post-Covid world given its lower cost base. Its spending fell 27% to $ 38.6 million in the first half. Disciplined financial management has enabled Vista Group to welcome the rebound in the film industry in a great position, the company said. Vista reported positive first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $ 6.4 million, compared to a loss of $ 6.5 million the previous year. He expects positive EBITDA for the second half of 2021 and a good recovery in 2022. The company has spent an average of $ 1.6 million in cash per month over the past six months, which is significantly lower than the expected $ 3-4 million. Debt collection was also better than expected. Vista said it has a strong balance sheet. As of June 30, it had $ 58.1 million in cash and had drawn only $ 15.9 million on its $ 54 million of available bank facilities. The strong balance sheet supports an active review of potential investment opportunities, he said. Vista suspended dividend payments. It paid a final dividend in September 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/126201728/vista-tastes-sweet-smell-of-recovery-as-hollywood-blockbusters-ramp-up-and-cinemas-reopen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos