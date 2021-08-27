Never mind Nirvana child pornography lawsuit, lawyers say – The Hollywood Reporter

The naked baby swimming on the iconic Nirvana no matter cover is now a 30-year-old man – and he’s suing just about everyone connected to the album claiming the photo constitutes child pornography and an invasion of his privacy. While this makes the headlines, the lawyers consulted by Hollywood journalist say that the complaint will probably be dismissed sooner.

On Tuesday, Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Nirvana, Universal Music Group, Warner Records, music mogul David Geffen, band members (even the late Kurt Cobain via his estate and three people overseeing her , including his widow Courtney Love), the photographer and the others. Elden alleges that the image portrays him “as a sex worker – grabbing a dollar bill that hangs on a hook in front of his naked body with his penis explicitly displayed”. He also claims that he had “a reasonable expectation that the images representing him would remain private” and maintains that his legal guardians did not sign a release authorizing the use of the images.

Bryan Sullivan, an entertainment litigation partner at Early Sullivan, says the lawsuit is “ridiculous” and that even if there was no written agreement, which he doubts, Elden’s claims are weak. “I think it is highly unlikely that a record company would use a photograph for an album cover without verifying the existence of a release signed by the parents,” he says. “But if there’s no release, that doesn’t mean he has a child pornography claim. As for the right to privacy, you can waive it by your actions or by the actions of his parents by allowing him to be photographed.

Elden’s attorney, James Marsh, whose practice focuses on victims of sexual abuse, insists permission was not given. “Our understanding is that there was no release,” he said. “In a culture in which we try to defend consent as one of the highest values, a picture of a naked child that they have not consented to should worry people.

Another entertainment lawyer with experience in invasion of privacy and publicity rights recounts THR“According to the federal judge to whom this case is assigned to downtown, the plaintiff’s lawyer will likely be in a very difficult situation. Sanctions are a definite possibility.

This lawyer – who is often on the plaintiff’s side in these cases – adds that there is a “plethora of defenses” to the prosecution. He notes: “I think what will be most troubling for a judge will be the time that has passed since the photo was published, the fact that the child’s parents knowingly did so (more or less, but they knew the naked baby was being photographed), and the many times the complainant himself kissed the photo and sought publicity for himself.

Andrew Brettler, entertainment litigator and partner of Lavely & Singer, agrees advertising will be a key issue: “What I think is really fucking their case is the fact that this kid sat down for it. all these interviews and recreated the album cover. “

For example, in a 2015 essay in The Guardian Elden said his parents agreed to the shoot and it opened doors for him: “I don’t think my parents really thought too much about me being on this shoot. They knew who Nirvana was, but weren’t really in the grunge scene. I was four months old and my dad was in art school at the time, and his friends often asked for help with their projects. So his friend photographer Kirk Weddle called him and said, “Do you want to make some money today and throw your kid in the pool? And he accepted. My parents took me there, apparently they blew me in the face to stimulate my gag reflex, dipped me in, took pictures and took me out. And that was it. They were paid $ 200 and then went for tacos. Not serious. Weddle had shot several babies to find the right image, and they ended up choosing me. I think it’s because of my penis – a lot of the other babies were girls. In addition, the composition looked very natural. I’m glad they chose me.

Marsh doesn’t think Elden’s past comments are relevant to the key question: whether the photo is child pornography. To a certain extent, he is right. If the court determines that the image is child pornography, nothing else matters. If the court determines that this is not the case, then the other claims will come into play.

“The hindsight is 2020,” Marsh says, “You can pick and choose all kinds of things he’s said over the years. He also said he felt deeply humbled and exposed by this image.

Brettler suspects the lawsuit will end quickly thanks to California’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Public Participation Prosecutions) law, a way for defendants to quickly end frivolous complaints arising from protected activities such as artistic expression, which are considered protected. speech under the first amendment. “My first reaction to reading the case yesterday was that this was a SLAPP under California law and should be quickly dismissed,” Brettler said, noting that the provision of the law regarding the award of costs could be costly to Elden. “If an anti-SLAPP petition is granted, he will have to pay legal fees for all defendants.”

He continues: “I have portrayed actresses whose nude photos were published when they were minors. It is very different. A naked baby is not necessarily pornographic.

Marsh disagrees. “I’m not an expert on California law or California SLAPP law, but as far as I understand this only extends to protected speech, and child pornography is not protected speech,” he said. “We reviewed this case very carefully for many years before we brought it down. We have chosen to bring this matter before us because we believe in good faith that it is considered by law to be child exploitation material.

So what is the line between art and child pornography? Both Brettler and Sullivan point to the famous 1964 quote from United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, taken from his concurring opinion in Jacobellis v. Ohio: “I know it when I see it.”

“There is no clear line rule,” said Brettler. “It must be something created to stimulate lustful interests. There is nothing in my opinion that a reasonable person would consider sexual in this picture.

If an image does not represent actual or simulated sexual behavior (which is explicitly defined), for an image to be “sexually explicit” under the law, it must contain “lustful exposure of the genitals or pubic area. “. Factors determining such a finding include whether the genitals are the focal point of the image, whether the setting or pose is sexually suggestive, the amount of nudity, whether the image suggests a willingness to engage in a sexual activity, and whether it is designed to elicit a sexual response in the viewer.

“The plaintiff and his lawyer try to inject sexuality into it by claiming that the baby who catches the dollar bill on a hook is” like a sex worker “, but this is an extreme interpretation for the purpose of support the frivolous claims of the lawsuit and ignore the artistic message, “Sullivan says.” I doubt a judge or jury will find this album art to be pornography. “

Brown Rudnick’s Michael Bowe – who currently represents nearly three dozen plaintiffs in a lawsuit against PornHub’s parent, MindGeek alleging that “the world’s most powerful online pornography company was built and supported in material parts about child pornography, rape and human trafficking” – agrees.

“It seems like a little serious academic philosophy argument in a bar,” Bowe says. “Most serious people would have understood – and for decades, when it comes to this image – that it was not sexually explicit or suggestive. Much like my parents’ movies of me in the tub as a baby weren’t. I think one might wonder if it’s the best parenting decision to let someone take pictures of your naked baby underwater for a rock album cover. And he can rightly complain about not getting paid or having been wrongfully raped then or now in his private life. And maybe they should just respect his concerns now out of decency. But these are different issues. “

Bowe adds, “I’m always worried when people hijack a word that has the most serious meaning and dilute it by applying it to very different, less serious and sometimes frivolous things.”

Sullivan agrees that the allegations downplay the seriousness of the child pornography. “It is an insult to the real victims of such heinous crimes who have suffered inhuman conditions and degradation,” he said. “It’s the type of frivolous case that makes it harder for real victims to get justice.”

Marsh says it’s “mystifying” that the lawsuit draws criticism and says he’s heard the “you’re not a real victim” story for “far too long” in his job.

He also tells THR they did not send letters of formal notice to the defendants before filing the complaint, but note that there has been media coverage over the years that his client “tried to reach out to people and the door is slammed in my face “.

The album’s upcoming 30th anniversary was a catalyst for the complaint, which is embedded below. “We had to get there and try to put a stop to the rebroadcast before the anniversary,” says Marsh, adding that the motivation for choosing this image over another is not sufficiently considered.

“Would the album have been as iconic without his penis as it was with him?” If so, why did they choose the image that displayed it? Marsh said, highlighting an allegation in the complaint that Cobain wanted to cover the baby’s genitals with a sticker that read “If you’re offended by this you must be a closet pedophile” if the album cover couldn’t. not be left uncensored. “We want the sticker there. This is the whole story. I think Nirvana, given the publicity of this lawsuit, will more than make up for the cost of the sticker.

>