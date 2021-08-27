LarkFest can be canceled, but Art on Lark is still ongoing





LarkFest was canceled this year but Art on Lark is still underway for Saturday. Both events are hosted by the Lark Street Business Improvement District, which announced earlier this week that the popular music and vendor festival known as LarkFest would not take place in September. For a number of reasons, including the size and nature of this particular event, local COVID and CDC regulations, staff levels among businesses on the street, and limitations on the BID board and staff to raise funds. Via other events, the BID board has made the difficult decision not to host LarkFest in 2021, organizers said in a statement. Instead, the BID plans to focus on smaller-scale events like Art on Lark, which will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local visual and performing artists, as well as small businesses. . The event usually takes place in June, but has been pushed back to August this year. It typically attracts around 10,000 people, according to organizers. Live music starts around noon with DJ Siroc. Next, singer / songwriter Caity Gallagher takes the stage at 1:00 p.m., followed by alternative rock band Like These Ancients at 1:45 p.m. Bummer Camp is in place at 2:10 p.m., followed by hard-rock band Sunbloc at 2:00 p.m. 45. Poetik Selektions takes the stage at 3.30 p.m. and rapper JB AKA Dirty Moses takes the stage at 4.15 p.m. When it comes to visual artists, the lineup is a mix of photographers, fashion designers, home decor artists and others, including VaCeia Designs, Jared Schafer Visual Art, Dizy Artisans, Arlo Art and more. ‘others. Throughout the day, a Kidzone, hosted by Christs Church Albany and The Albany Barn, will be open near Lark and Chestnut streets. Some businesses along Lark Street, including Yamaguchie, Keobi, and Lark Street Mercantile, will participate in the event. The latter, which offers home goods, fashion, art and other locally made products, opened 10 days before the pandemic broke out in the capital region. Art on Lark is the first festival in which the specialty store was able to participate. I hope for all the businesses on Lark Street that people who may not have discovered everything in here will come and see all the artists who have set up shop and stop in the businesses. For our store, I especially hope to be able to connect with new customers and people who haven’t discovered us yet, said Tamara White, who took over the business earlier this month. Some of the artists and vendors whose products are sold at Lark Street Mercantile will be on hand for the event. The store has a mix of up-and-coming local artists / designers and more established artists. We always like to point out that all of this is made locally. These people are your neighbors, the members of your community. It always makes it a bit more special for people shopping in the store, White said. The event will take place on Lark Street, between Madison Avenue and State Street. For the full list of suppliers and more information about the event, visit artonlark.net. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Art, Entertainment, Life and Arts

